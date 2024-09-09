How Jaguars' Offense Feels About Week 1 Defeat
The Jacksonville Jaguars raced out to an early lead on the road against the Miami Dolphins, but they lost the game in the end. The Jaguars offense jumped out to a 17-7 halftime lead, only to not score a single point after halftime.
Jaguars star receiver Christian Kirk and the offense took responsibility for the lackluster second half. Kirk noted that the Dolphins defense made adjustments at half, but the Jaguars offense made mistakes as well.
“They definitely did some things,” Kirk said. “But for the most part, we knew what they were in. I think it’s just execution. Two of them were on me, not being able to make the play. Some of the other ones were just little things. Whether it was communication, detail in what we’re doing. We got to go back at the film and look at it, but definitely an area where we can be better.”
Losing a double-digit lead in the game against the Dolphins had the potential to bring back negative memories of last season for the Jaguars offense. However, Kirk says that was not the case for him and the offense against Miami and that they are close to where they want to be.
Kirk believes that even in a loss, the Jaguars' offense is much further along than meets the eye.
“I don’t think that really ever came to my mind, or I don’t really get that vibe,” Kirk said. “This is a new team. We got a clean slate and a fresh opportunity to start the season off the way we wanted to and it just didn’t go our way today. But we’re close. I think it’s a good starting point. That’s a good football team at the end of the day. That’s a playoff football team over there. But these are games we’re going to have to learn how to finish.”
The Jaguars return home next week to face the Cleveland Browns in what should be a much easier matchup for them offensively and defensively. Either way, the Jaguars undoubtedly need to make a few adjustments before they retake the field against the Browns next weekend.
