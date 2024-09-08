How Jaguars Offensive Philosophy Revolves Around Playmakers
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has two battles on its hands Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. They must face a talented Dolphins defense that undoubtedly gives the Jaguars defense its fair share of problems.
However, the Jaguars offense also has to make sure it scores enough points to keep pace with a Dolphins offense that nearly led the National Football League in scoring last season.
The Jaguars had numerous offensive players who showed potential during the offseason, such as running back Tank Bigsby. A third-round draft pick in 2023, Bibsby had a productive preseason this offseason.
Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor says he wants to find a way to get Bigsby and as many other players as possible the ball this upcoming season, starting against the Dolphins.
However, Taylor notes the game's flow plays a significant role in his playcalling.
“Yeah, I think that's always the goal,” Taylor said. “I think a lot of it's dictated by circumstances in a game. So obviously, games that you're behind two scores, it may be a throw-game at the end, your numbers change. Third-and-longer situations, again, you're going to throw the ball a little bit more just in an attempt to convert. But as long as you're managing the game and you're efficient in what it is, then yes, the ideal game at the end of the day would be a 50-50 split.
“Now, at the same time, if we're having success throwing the ball and that's the way we move the ball, I don't care if we throw it 100 times and run it zero times. If we win the game that way, awesome. If we have to run it 100 times and never throw it, as long as we win, awesome. We'll do whatever. At the end of the year, when you look back and you're holding the Lombardi and you're 50-50, that's awesome. Everybody got so many touches, and we spread the wealth, but we'll do whatever it takes to win a game. We don't care who gets it, how we do it, but we're just trying to score one more point than they do at the end of the day.”
