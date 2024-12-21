How Jaguars' Run Game Can Create Opportunities Against Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars passing game opened up last week against a good defense. What helped open up the passing attack was the Jaguars' ability to run the ball.
The offense line did a good job in opening up lines and being consistent up front. The Jaguars had over 100 yards rushing last week and look to do the same in Week 16.
“I think early on too with just some of the quick passes, be it screens, quick game, bubble throws
that are part of the run, it was all kind of an extension of the run game," said Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor. "So, we kind of got the ball moving side to side, attacking a lot of different points. We were just able to be efficient. A little bit of that was the tempo we were able to play with. But all that starts with, you're fishing on first-down, puts you in a second-and-manageable, we had a lot of normal-down situations.
"We were able to get a lot of snaps, able to spread a lot of touches around. And then part of that, we did a good job on third down. I think we were over 50 percent on third down that keeps those drives going. Then, your odds, chances of scoring, converting a third down within a drive, obviously everything goes up. So that was a big part of it for us.”
The Jaguars offense will look to run the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Quarterback Mac Jones benefitted from the run game. Doing that on Sunday will be one of the keys to victory for Jacksonville.
“Any game we go into, it's what can we do to move the football? That just kind of was the way that game went. We were able to stay on pace, we were able to stick with the run game, get a lot of runs called. Just because of the game script, the way things went, I think for us there. That obviously fit how we wanted to play those guys. You get a chance. Now, the first half we dominated time of possession. You would have obviously loved to punch in the red zone opportunities. We had some missed opportunities there that keep you from scoring touchdowns, you're instead settling for field goals. That was a big thing."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.