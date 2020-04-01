How Joe Schobert Changes the Landscape of the Jaguars' Linebacker Unit

Throughout the entirety of 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a revolving door of linebackers start in defensive coordinator Todd Wash's scheme. In 2020, that group is set to undergo even more change.

2019 saw the Jaguars start Myles Jack, Donald Payne, Quincy Williams, Najee Goode, Austin Calitro, and Leon Jacobs at the three linebacker spots, with Jack, Williams, Goode, and fellow linebacker Jake Ryan all ending their season on injured reserve. This season, the Jaguars will have a notable makeover of the unit.

The Jaguars' biggest addition this offseason has been inside linebacker Joe Schobert, a fifth-year veteran and former Pro Bowler with the Cleveland Browns who the Jaguars signed to a five-year contract with $22.5 million guaranteed at signing. The deal is worth a total of $53.75 million, giving Schobert $10.75 million annually.

With Schobert in the fold, the Jaguars' linebacker unit is set to look a good bit different than it did in 2019, at least on the surface. Head coach Doug Marrone explained Tuesday the thinking behind the signing, and what it changes.

“When we first started looking, we had a lot to do with our whole team, but specifically with the defensive side of the football," Marrone said. "We started looking at all the linebackers at each position, whether it be a SAM linebacker, a WILL linebacker and even working with the MIKE linebackers.

"Myles Jack is able to play really all three positions and play them all we feel at a high level. When it showed itself that we could get a player with the caliber of [Joe] Schobert, we went along and did that. We feel that we bettered ourselves at two positions."

Essentially, it appears the Jaguars were prepared to play Myles at either middle or weakside linebacker depending on what additions they made. When the opportunity to sign Schobert presented itself, it gave the Jaguars a chance to slide Jack outside after he spent the last two seasons at inside linebacker.

Providing depth behind Jack will be 2019 third-round pick Quincy Williams, who started eight games last season. Jack could also serve as depth behind Schobert due to his experience at the position, giving the Jaguars some flexibility along the front.

"I talked to Myles, he’s excited about it. He will move to the WILL linebacker position. Quincy [Williams] will back him up. Joe will be in the middle," Marrone said. "Obviously, we have Leon [Jacobs] at SAM and Cassius Marsh is another player we acquired that can play that position and also give us some rush. That is where we are with the linebacker position and we still have a lot of work to do from the standpoint of depth and competition along all three positions."

As of now, it appears the Jaguars are locked in with Jack and Schobert starting in the usual nickel defensive set, with Jacobs starting at strongside linebacker in base formations. Williams will continue to develop behind Jack, while Marsh will provide depth behind Jacobs.

This is a dramatically different group in terms of both composition and roles compared to last year's linebacker room. Positons have been changed, starters have become backups, and new additions have become the centerpieces to the defense.

If the Jaguars want to turn around their defense in 2020, they will need dramatically improved play from the linebacking unit. The Jaguars could still look to add depth to the group, their foundation for next season is set at the positions. How the new roles and players will impact the defense moving forward is to be determined, but the landscape of the group will at the very least be different than it was last season.