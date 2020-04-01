JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

How Joe Schobert Changes the Landscape of the Jaguars' Linebacker Unit

John Shipley

Throughout the entirety of 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a revolving door of linebackers start in defensive coordinator Todd Wash's scheme. In 2020, that group is set to undergo even more change. 

2019 saw the Jaguars start Myles Jack, Donald Payne, Quincy Williams, Najee Goode, Austin Calitro, and Leon Jacobs at the three linebacker spots, with Jack, Williams, Goode, and fellow linebacker Jake Ryan all ending their season on injured reserve. This season, the Jaguars will have a notable makeover of the unit. 

The Jaguars' biggest addition this offseason has been inside linebacker Joe Schobert, a fifth-year veteran and former Pro Bowler with the Cleveland Browns who the Jaguars signed to a five-year contract with $22.5 million guaranteed at signing. The deal is worth a total of $53.75 million, giving Schobert $10.75 million annually. 

With Schobert in the fold, the Jaguars' linebacker unit is set to look a good bit different than it did in 2019, at least on the surface. Head coach Doug Marrone explained Tuesday the thinking behind the signing, and what it changes.

“When we first started looking, we had a lot to do with our whole team, but specifically with the defensive side of the football," Marrone said. "We started looking at all the linebackers at each position, whether it be a SAM linebacker, a WILL linebacker and even working with the MIKE linebackers.

"Myles Jack is able to play really all three positions and play them all we feel at a high level. When it showed itself that we could get a player with the caliber of [Joe] Schobert, we went along and did that. We feel that we bettered ourselves at two positions."

Essentially, it appears the Jaguars were prepared to play Myles at either middle or weakside linebacker depending on what additions they made. When the opportunity to sign Schobert presented itself, it gave the Jaguars a chance to slide Jack outside after he spent the last two seasons at inside linebacker. 

Providing depth behind Jack will be 2019 third-round pick Quincy Williams, who started eight games last season. Jack could also serve as depth behind Schobert due to his experience at the position, giving the Jaguars some flexibility along the front.

"I talked to Myles, he’s excited about it. He will move to the WILL linebacker position. Quincy [Williams] will back him up. Joe will be in the middle," Marrone said. "Obviously, we have Leon [Jacobs] at SAM and Cassius Marsh is another player we acquired that can play that position and also give us some rush. That is where we are with the linebacker position and we still have a lot of work to do from the standpoint of depth and competition along all three positions."

As of now, it appears the Jaguars are locked in with Jack and Schobert starting in the usual nickel defensive set, with Jacobs starting at strongside linebacker in base formations. Williams will continue to develop behind Jack, while Marsh will provide depth behind Jacobs. 

This is a dramatically different group in terms of both composition and roles compared to last year's linebacker room. Positons have been changed, starters have become backups, and new additions have become the centerpieces to the defense.

If the Jaguars want to turn around their defense in 2020, they will need dramatically improved play from the linebacking unit. The Jaguars could still look to add depth to the group, their foundation for next season is set at the positions. How the new roles and players will impact the defense moving forward is to be determined, but the landscape of the group will at the very least be different than it was last season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Free Agency Review: What Does Al Woods Bring to the Table?

Corbin Smith of SeahawkMaven joined us to discuss new Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods and what he can provide to the Jaguars in 2020.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Could Iowa Defensive End A.J. Epenesa Fill the Jaguars' Pass-Rushing Need?

Does A.J. Epenesa make sense for the Jaguars in the first round following the departure of Calais Campbell?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Nick Foles Trade Becomes Official as Jaguars Gain 12th 2020 draft pick

The trade of Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Chicago Bears has now been officially processed, granting the Jaguars yet another draft pick.

John Shipley

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Hopeful the Yannick Ngakoue Situation Can be Resolved

It appears the ship has sailed for Yannick Ngakoue's standing with the Jaguars, but head coach Doug Marrone is still hopeful for a resolution.

John Shipley

Yannick Ngakoue, Jalen Ramsey Back Each Other Up in Disputes with Jaguars

One former disgruntled Jaguars player and one current disgruntled Jaguar are clearly on the page when it comes to the franchise.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: Maurice Jones-Drew Projects a Round One Trade for Jaguars

Could the Jaguars move up in the first round for an elite cornerback prospect? One former player thinks so.

John Shipley

Jaguars Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue: ‘It’s Obvious My Time Is Up in My Current Situation’

Yannick Ngakoue has once again taken to social media to make a plea for his exit out of Jacksonville.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Projects Two Logical Fits to Jaguars in Latest Mock

In the latest mock draft projection from Pro Football Focus, the Jacksonville Jaguars got two high-floor prospects who could step in and contribute right away.

John Shipley

4 Early Potential Breakout Candidates for the Jaguars' 2020 Season

Which Jaguars players could be in a position to breakout in 2020 and establish a name for themselves?

John Shipley

No Snags: Tyler Eifert Officially Signs Contract With Jaguars

Unlike the issue with the Darqueze Dennard signing, the Jaguars have officially signed Tyler Eifert to his contract.

John Shipley