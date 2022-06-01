How Quickly Can the Jaguars Defense Ascend in Pederson's First Year?

The NFL is a business. Teams are always looking for improvements, especially if they underperform. This is exactly what the Jags sought to do this offseason with their defense after a dismal performance last season, culminating in a 3-14 record.

General manager Trent Baalke made it his mission to completely revamp the defense by utilizing free agency and the draft to replace the entire starting unit on that side of the ball. Bringing in new faces is part of the yearly quest to improve, something new coach Doug Pederson has seen throughout his career.

“The one thing that I’ve learned I think in this business and in this league is that every year, I don’t want to say you flip it, but you’re definitely going to bring in some new faces,” Pederson said. “It’s just the way the game has evolved over the years with free agency and trades and different things. It’s just a part of it and there’s certain things you evaluate as a staff, as a personnel staff, coaching staff that you may want to switch out.

"A lot of times too it’s out of our control with the UFA’s, RFA’s, the different things that players are provided to be able to move around and really rest the waters. Some of it’s out of our control, but I do think it’s good too, and healthy, that you can flip out your roster a little bit and kind of trade some guys out and really bring in kind of an influx of new blood into your locker room.”

Newcomers such as Darious Williams, Foyesade Oluokun, Folorunso Fatukasi, and 2022 first-rounders Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd to name a few, are seen as players that can not only increase the productivity of the defensive unit, but also uphold Coach Pederson’s defensive expectations. Through one week of practice Pederson is encouraged by the early results.

“I’ll say this, and there’s 32 teams obviously that really think this time of year that everybody has a chance,” Pederson said. “I’ll just start there. I do like the youth on this roster. Obviously, the draft picks are fitting in nicely right now, some of the undrafted guys. But there’s enough veteran leadership on that football team, on that side of the ball, on defense that has really embraced everything that we’re doing.

"I’m encouraged by that obviously as the coach and I know the defensive staff is encouraged by that. Again, it’s going to be exciting I think once camp [starts] and we start putting the pads on and really the banging and start playing games. I think having an extra preseason game is going to help us evaluate some of that and [I’m] just looking forward to where we are as a defense as we move forward.”

Youth and potential are the two main factors surrounding the Jags defense, especially in the secondary. Although they didn’t cause many turnovers last season and were mostly a net negative, there are desires to improve which will serve the unit well as they continue working during OTA’s.

“Again, with Shaq[uill Griffin] obviously being kind of the older guy there, I think this is very unique, and I’m thinking of the nickel corners as well, I’m lumping everybody in there,” Pederson said. “It’s a younger group. It’s a group that’s athletic. It’s a group that is eager to [improve]. There wasn’t a low of turnovers last year created, a lot of interceptions, things like that.

"I think it’s a group that wants to get their hands on balls and really create some turnovers that way. It’s a group that has embraced the scheme a little bit and what they’re doing. Again, it’s another position group that has a lot of potential there. I’m encouraged by that. I think Tyson [Campbell] is going to be a really good corner in this league. Then, to have a guy like Shaq as a leader, as a veteran guy to kind of lead that group too really is positive. Then, I think about Rayshawn [Jenkins] and Andre [ Cisco] back there in the backend who’s getting a lot of valuable reps this offseason, so I’m encouraged by that.”

The most important aspect shown during the first week of practice is the willingness of players to embrace challenges and roles that the coaching staff gives them. This is especially evident with the secondary, where outside corners such as Shaq Griffin and Tyson Campbell may be asked to move inside in some sets as part of the defensive scheme.

“You have to be a little careful,” Pederson said. “The nickel position is a little different because that’s also a run defender as well. So, you kind of have to be careful with some of the guys, sometimes it’s a different body type. But we’re going to have to ask our guys to go inside from time to time and that’s okay and they’re willing to do that. The guys are willing to really accept the challenge and the roles that they’ve been given.”

Through one week of practice members of the secondary have shown that they are willing to do what it takes to run an effective scheme. This leadership by example will have a positive impact on the rest of the team and is something to keep an eye on as OTA’s continue.