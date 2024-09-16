How Soon Before Jaguars Hit the Panic Button?
An abysmal start to the season, in the NFL, will always start whispers. Panic. Especially if a coach or a team is on the hot-seat in this what-have-you-done-for-me-lately-business. The Jacksonville Jaguars, perhaps one of those aforementioned teams, is now 0-2 to start the season.
There are many factors that make their predicament all the more intriguing. Both games were winnable games against beatable opponents.
Couple that with a tough two-game stretch ahead: on the road against a hot Buffalo Bills team and then it's off to Houston, a formidable AFC South foe and playoff team with aspirations to go higher. The idea that 0-4 could be a likely possibility is enough to make the Jaguars uncomfortable, to say the least.
After all, owner Shad Khan called this the best team in franchise history.
"Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever," Khan said. "Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
What does an 0-2 start get you in a "win now" season? Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's guess is as good as anyone's. He's focusing on what's not working, first and foremost.
"I think it's holding yourself and others accountable," Lawrence told reporters Sunday. "When we go watch this game tomorrow, whenever we watch it, I'm not sure the schedule with the Monday night game, we've got to be honest with ourselves, and if you don't like it and if you made a mistake and you don't like people calling it out and talking about it, you need to find a different job because this isn't the one. Things matter. Little details matter. I'm talking to myself as much as anyone, so I don't want it to be misconstrued but that stuff matters. Everyone had a play today, at least one, that they can do their job a lot better. You look back at it, and all those plays add up and they affect the game and you end up losing.
"We played as bad as we can play, and what was it, 18-13? We were one-for-four in the red zone. We score one of those times, we win the game. It comes down to that. We didn't get set on the one play, touchdown to Christian, and then you look back at the drive earlier in the first half, we had the two time-outs, and then after that I think I missed Brian [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] who was open, and then after that had to scramble. It's just little details. We were in the red-zone twice close, inside the 5-yard line and didn't score. You can't do that in this league. You've got to take advantage of those opportunities."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.