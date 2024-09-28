How the Jaguars are Approaching Week 4 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had nearly everything that could go wrong this season. Their misfortune has led to a 0-3 start. Their most recent loss was an embarrassing defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
This led to the entire country having an up-close view of how inept the Jaguars have been this season.
The Jaguars hope to bounce back this week and are looking for a spark to get them going. They have been unable to find it so far.
However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes the team’s luck can change at any moment. He noted the team is doing its part on the practice field but has yet to see it translate onto the field on game days.
“Yeah, I mean, it can turn quick,” Lawrence said. That's the thing. We just have to keep our heads down and keep working. Like I said, but stay loose, have fun, keep flying around. Don't tighten up; don't try to force the issue on making that one play that turns it. Just let it come to you. So, it's kind of a mixture of the sense of urgency that has to be there, this position we're in.
“But you also have to do your job, and you can't get outside of what your job is and your responsibilities and try to do too much. I think it's a little bit of both and we have to stay level-headed through all this and keep trusting the work that we're putting in. It's going to pay off for us. Unfortunately, it hasn't yet, and we haven't had much success in the first three weeks, but I really, really do believe that it will. This is a great opportunity this week to get on track.”
With the season now being 17 games, the Jaguars still have plenty of time to turn the season around. However, they must make wholesale adjustments to what they have done.
How the Jaguars have gone about things this offseason and the first three weeks of the season are not working. Coach Doug Pederson must figure out how to notch the team’s first win immediately.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.