How the Jaguars Survive Packers' Defense
Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor focused on the Packers’ ability to pressure quarterbacks as one of his main focuses during preparation this week.
The Packers' defense has the fifth-most pressures of any team in the National Football League and is tied for the sixth-most sacks in the league through the season’s first seven weeks. The Packers have the ninth-highest pressure percentage of any team in the league this season.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been well-protected over the last few weeks, as he has only been sacked three times. However, Taylor knows the Packers' defense is different from nearly any defense the Jaguars have faced so far.
The Packers’ defense has been playing well, and the Jaguars must prepare accordingly.
“I haven't played Green Bay a whole lot recently, obviously,” Taylor said. It's a new D-coordinator, anyways. But it feels like just the defensive line is just a whole new wave every single play. You watch the Houston [Texans] game, and they just got after him with relentless pressure, not even always bringing extra people, just fresh legs, guys flying off the football, attacking. It just jumps off the tape. They were able to just kind of overwhelm Houston, even if there weren't free runners.”
After studying them, Taylor noted how impressed he was with Green Bay’s defense. As the offensive coordinator of a 2-5 team, Taylor acknowledged his respect for a defense that he feels is playing quality football.
“Just a lot of high energy, a lot of really good players, just a wave of pass-rushers rolling through, and everybody firing off the ball,” Taylor said. “It was impressive/not fun to watch, as you're getting ready for it. But at the same time, you respect good football.
“They played good football, and they did a great job making life hard for Houston. Not just third-down situations, but really all situations throughout the course of that game. It's a very high-energy group. They seem to have a lot of fun doing what they're doing. They seem to really know what they're being asked to do within the scheme, and they're playing really good football right now.”
Part of the reason the Packers have been so successful on defense this season is that they have found ways to create pressure from many different areas. Taylor acknowledged that the Packers' defense has so many talented players to worry about, making his job harder as an offensive coordinator.
“I mean, if it's one defensive end that lines up on one certain side, we're going to provide as much help as we can through the course of the game,” Taylor said. “If it's four to potentially five rushers in any given situation, and they're all flying off the ball, and you try to provide somewhere else, and they're winning their one-on-ones on the back side of it, then that just makes life hard. So anytime you have an entire unit producing the way they're producing, I would say that's probably a little bit tougher than just one guy that is clear and obvious, that’s the pass rusher for them.”
