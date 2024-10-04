How to Watch Week 5: Colts at Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Flor. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have stumbled through their first four games, falling into an 0-4 hole. They face the Indianapolis Colts, their AFC South rival, for the first time this season.
The Jaguars' season has been spiraling ever since Week 1. At 0-4, they are mathematically out of the playoff race. Head coach Doug Pederson is on thin ice and must win to keep his job in Duval. The Jaguars cannot afford to lose to the Colts on Sunday.
The Jaguars, despite playing their best game of the season against the Houston Texans, lost 24-20.
The Colts, with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, secured a solid victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 27-24. They are 2-2 on the season, their other victory coming against the Chicago Bears.
The Jaguars will need to execute with urgency against the Colts like they did in Week 4. The game could have major implications for the Jaguars' season.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's game:
TV: CBS
Venue: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. EST
Catch the Jaguars Week 5 game locally on CBS (WJAX). Spero Dedes is on play-by-play, Adam Archuleta will be analyst and the sideline reporter will be Aditi Kinkhabwala. If you are out of market, you can still watch the Jaguars play the Colts on NFL+.
Radio: 1010 AM/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
You can listen to the game on 1010 AM and 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio, the official Jaguars radio network partner. Radio talent includes Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst), Tony Boselli (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (field analyst).
The Jaguars will be wearing their "Prowler Throwback" uniforms to celebrate the franchise's 30th season. Tom Coughlin, the all-time winningest Jaguars head coach (and first) will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars at halftime.
At home against the Colts, the Jaguars are 13-10 and they hold an eight game win-streak dating back since 2015. Last year, the Jaguars beat the Colts both times, a 31-21 win on September 10th and a 37-20 victory on October 15th.
Under Pederson, the Jaguars are 8-5 against AFC South rivals. In four matchups, Pederson has only lost once to the Colts.
