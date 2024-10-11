How to Watch Week 6: Jaguars at Bears
LONDON -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to build on their first victory of the season in Week 5 with a Week 6 matchup against the 3-2 Chicago Bears. The Jaguars, 1-4, played their best game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts and came out victorious.
The pressure is only slightly lifted for the Jaguars after finally getting in the win column. Head coach Doug Pederson is still on the hot seat and a victory against the Bears could lengthen the leash for Pederson.
The Jaguars' offense was at it's very best against the Colts, with an up-tempo approach and an established running game with running backs Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr.
The vertical attack was working as well, with Trevor Lawrence able to connect with star rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk on long strikes. The team played with urgency that they hadn't showed all season, save for maybe the Houston Texans game. That urgency will be needed against the Bears.
The pass rush was at it's best, too, and the Jaguars will need Travon Walker to maintain what was a standout performance in Week 5 and carry it to Week 6. It will open up things for his edge rushing partner, Josh Hines-Allen.
Both will need to show up against rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2024 NFL Draft's top pick, who is a mercurial talent with dangerous legs and an elite arm.
"He's a phenomenal athlete. I mean, the balance, the pocket presence. He's getting out of sacks all over the place and running around and making plays with his feet. And then he can make every single throw. I mean, the guy has got a cannon for an arm. He’s got some really good awareness, and he continues to get better," defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said of Williams.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's game:
TV: NFL Network
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Kickoff: 9:30 AM EST
Watch the Jaguars on the NFL Network. NFL Network broadcast talent includes Rich Eisen on play-by-play, Kurt Warner on color commentary, and Stacey Dales and Steve Wyche as your sideline reporters.
Radio: 1010 XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
You can listen to the game on 1010 XL and 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio, the official Jaguars radio network partner. Radio talent includes Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst), Tony Boselli (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (field analyst).
