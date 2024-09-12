How Trevor Lawrence's Past Against Browns Can Help Jaguars' Week 2 Gameplan
In last season’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw the ball 50 times, barely completing half of his passes. He threw for 257 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and was sacked four times.
On Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns gave up the ninth-least amount of yards of any team in the league. Lawrence is fully aware of the challenges the Browns’ defense presents. He notes the Browns’ defense is loaded with talent, especially along the defensive line.
“Yeah, really good defense,” Lawrence said. “They present a lot of challenges. [They are] obviously just a physical group. Look at, obviously, the two edge guys they have, [Browns DE] Myles Garrett, [Browns DE] Za’Darius Smith. Both of those guys are great players. So, obviously, everybody knows Myles and what he can do, but it's more than just him. It's the whole defense, the scheme, they play fast, they know what they're doing. It's fairly simple. They have some good pressure stuff that's really good, but beyond that, it's pretty simple.
“They just have really good players. They're well-coached. They know where to be, when to be there. They're physical. They're good at diagnosing plays, kind of beating you to spots. So, there are a bunch of challenges they present. Some of the stuff obviously that last year we had the tape against them that we struggled with, we want to improve on. We had our opportunities as well, though, and didn't hit a lot of those plays, whether it's run-game or pass-game. So, we know there are some opportunities. Obviously, they're really good defense, though, so there's going to be some challenges.”
While the Browns have a talented defense, the Jaguars must also help themselves by getting their rushing attack on track. Last season against the Browns, the Jaguars ran the ball 20 times, only accumulating 58 rushing yards.
After rushing for over 120 yards against the Miami Dolphins last week, the Jaguars would be wise to try to establish their ground game this week in their home opener. This should help take some of the pressure off of Lawrence and help get the Jaguars’ offense off to the running.
