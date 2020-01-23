JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

How Will the Jaguars Decide to Fill the Quarterbacks Coach Vacancy?

TrevanPixley

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired a new offensive coordinator in Jay Gruden earlier this week, but the team is still missing a quarterbacks coach for Gardner Minshew II and Nick Foles.

Scott Milanovich, the team’s former quarterbacks coach left the Jaguars to be a head coach in the Canadian Football League the Edmonton Eskimos. Milanovich had served as Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach since head coach Doug Marrone took over in 2017.

Marrone spoke with the press following Gruden's signing to discuss the search for a new quarterback’s coach and what kind of impact Gruden will have on the search. The two coaches went over the situation Wednesday to discuss the process of bringing in a new guy, Marrone said.

“Jay and I spoke this morning on it, we’re going to think about the direction we want to go and then have discussions later on,” Marrone said Wednesday. “If we do, then obviously we’ll go through the same type of process of trying to find the best guy who knows what we want to do.”

Another option that has been discussed is Gruden taking on the responsibility of being a play-caller as well as the position coach - something that has been seen in the NFL before.

"In other words, the role of the offensive coordinator, play-caller with the quarterback coach. I’ve done it both ways where the coordinator has been the quarterback coach before, Marrone said. "When you go that way, then you just have to have really good support around the coordinator, more logistic support. I’ve also gone the other way where now you have the quarterback coach that is out there working, and those guys have to be really in line. I’m talking about step-by-step of there’s certain ways that we believe that we want to teach our quarterback."

“Those are discussions that Jay and I are having now,” Marrone stated. “I’ve done it both ways so obviously that’s the discussion we’re having.

When asked if that is the path that the team was going down, Marrone was a little hesitant to give a straightforward answer on whether or not that is the direction that they’re heading down.

"So, we’re just discussing those options now as we go forward, and at the end of the day, we’re going to do what’s best for the players and the staff," Marrone said. "So, it’s really an option. We’re not leaning one way or the other.”

As an offensive coordinator, Gruden has helped developed passers like a young Andy Dalton. Dalton accomplished his best statistical season in 2013 under GrudenMs tutelage, a year where he threw 4200 yards and tossed over 30 touchdowns. As a head Gruden he helped Kirk Cousins elevate his game be viewed as a franchise quarterback, throwing for over 4000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his three years as the starting quarterback in Washington, helping Cousins receive a massive contract from the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kirk Cousins on Jaguars Hiring Jay Gruden: 'I Don't Think They Could've Done Any Better Than Coach Gruden'

Jay Gruden's former signal-caller had some high praise for him this week.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Senior Bowl Mailbag: Who Caught Our Eye for the Jaguars in Mobile?

After spending the week in Mobile for the Reese's Senior Bowl, we took to social media to take Jaguars-centric questions.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Roundtable Discussion: What Does the JaguarReport Staff Think of the Jaguars Hiring Jay Gruden?

Our staff shares the takeaways and thoughts we have on the Jaguars landing Jay Gruden as their next OC.

TrevanPixley

by

RandyAlThor

Mock Draft Roundup: Kiper Mocks a Defensive Stud and a Pass-Catcher to Jaguars

In his first mock draft of the year, ESPN's Mel Kiper mocks two talented players to the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

NFL Draft 2020: 5-Round Senior Bowl-Centric Mock Draft for Jaguars

A five-round mock draft for the Jaguars, using only players from the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Hire Jay Gruden As Next Offensive Coordinator

The former Washington head coach won't have to spend a year away from football now that he has a gig with the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

How Has the Senior Bowl Played a Part in Recent Jaguars’ Drafts?

The Jaguars have an extensive history in drafting senior bowl alumni in recent years.

John Shipley

How Does the Jaguars' Hiring of Jay Gruden Impact Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles?

What could the hiring of Jay Gruden mean for the Jaguars' quarterbacks room?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Senior Bowl Practice Report Day 3: How Did Potential Jaguars Draft Targets Perform on the Final Day?

Which Senior Bowl prospects continued to make a name for themselves on Day 3 of the practice week?

John Shipley

Hall of Famer Bruce Smith Heaps Praise on Jaguars’ Calais Campbell and Josh Allen, as Well as Tony Boselli

One of the best pass-rushers in NFL history is a big fan of two Jaguars defensive lineman.

John Shipley