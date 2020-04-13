JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

In a New Era of Jaguars Pass Rushers, Josh Allen’s Development Will Be Key in 2020

John Shipley

2020 will be quite the change for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, yet another transition year in what has been a complete overhaul of the elite defense the franchise fielded each week in 2017. 

Recently included in that overhaul has been the Jaguars' entire pass-rushing core from 2017, a year in which the Jaguars were second in the NFL with 55 sacks. That season, the Jaguars sent three linemen to the Pro Bowl in Calais Campbell (14.5 sacks), Yannick Ngakoue (12), and Malik Jackson (eight). In addition, backup defensive end Dante Fowler produced eight sacks of his own. 

A lot has changed since that dominant pass-rushing group, however. Fowler was traded during the 2018 season, while Jackson was released in the 2019 offseason. Earlier this offseason, the purge of the Jaguars' defensive line continued as the Jaguars dealt Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round pick. 

In an ideal situation, the Jaguars would be bringing Ngakoue back in 2020 to help lead their overhauled pass rush, but this appears to be a long shot as Ngakoue continues to campaign for an exit out of Jacksonville. Ngakoue has spent the bulk of the 2020 offseason asking for a new start elsewhere, so it would seem to be more likely for the Jaguars to trade Ngakoue than for him to voluntarily suit up for the squad next season.

So, who does that leave the Jaguars with on third downs? This month's NFL Draft could surely change things, but presently the Jaguars' nickel defense likely looks like some combination of Josh Allen (10.5 career sacks), Taven Bryan (three career sacks), Dawuane Smoot (six career sacks), and Rodney Gunter (11 career sacks). Jacksonville could also rotate players such as Cassius Marsh (14 career sacks) or Lerentee McCray (four career sacks) at the defensive end spot across from Allen.

In short, the Jaguars' pass-rushing unit looks absolutely abysmal if you consider the likely event of Ngakoue being traded before the season begins. There is, however, one glaring positive the Jaguars can lean on while they reshape their pass-rush: the second-year development of Allen. 

Expectations are high for Allen after a rookie season in which he recorded 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 23 quarterback hits. The No. 7 overall pick in 2019 will be relied upon much more in 2020 than he was in 2019, however. 

In his rookie season, Allen played behind Ngakoue and served in a rotational role at defensive end, rarely seeing starter-level snaps. On the entire season, Allen played only 634 snaps (60% of snaps) in comparison to Ngakoue's 790 snaps (75%). 

But in 2020, this won't be the case. Instead, Allen will be asked to lead the Jaguars' pass-rush and defensive line in general as he takes another step in his young career. The trio of Allen, Ngakoue, and Campbell, was phenomenal in 2019, but now Allen will have to navigate third downs without either of his two pass-rushing elders.

Because of the loss of Campbell, and the eventual loss of Ngakoue, Allen's development this offseason will be one of the crucial storylines surrounding the team. Allen produced at a high level in limited snaps last season, but in 2020 he will need to prove he can be a consistent presence off of the edge as he attempts to help Jacksonville transition into a team without Campbell and Ngakoue.

"I think you’re only seeing the surface. I really do. I think that he has the ability to be one of those players that are going to be able to play at a high level for a long period of time," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said about Allen in October. 

"I mean he’s going to get so much better. He’s playing well for us, but we really have high expectations for him and what he can do."

For the Jaguars to get to the quarterback in 2020, it will be imperative that Allen takes the next step in his development and continues to show the Jaguars that he is on his way to reaching his massive ceiling. 

Allen was good in 2019, but in 2020, the Jaguars will likely need him to be great. There will be no Campbell to call upon when double-teams are sent toward Allen, while it is a stretch to believe Ngakoue will come flying off of the other edge across from Allen. 

But Allen showed enough in 2019 for the Jaguars to have faith he can take that step. He has the athleticism, work ethic, and passion to lead a pass-rushing unit that will likely rely on him and him only, even if another stage of development needs to be taken. 

The Jaguars' 2020 season will hinge on a number of players, such as Gardner Minshew II and DJ Chark, and Allen is included in this group. While some may be concerned about what the loss of Campbell and eventually Ngakoue could mean for Allen's own development, it should be remembered that the Jaguars drafted him with the idea that he was an elite player in his own right. 

2019 showed the Jaguars they were closer to being right than anything else when it comes to Allen. And for their defense to have success in 2020, they will need even more. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is the State of the Jaguars' Wide Receiver Group Ahead of the Draft?

Do the Jaguars need to add to their wide receiver group in this month's draft, or is the group solid as is?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

If the Jaguars Trade Up in the Top-10, What Does Recent History Suggest It Would Cost?

If the Jaguars want to make a move up the board for Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, or Tristan Wirfs, what would it cost?

John Shipley

Calais Campbell Reveals He Was Expected to Be Drafted by the Jaguars in 2008

What could have been: Calais Campbell says Jaguars told him before 2008 NFL Draft they had planned to draft him.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: What Could TCU Cornerback Jeff Gladney Bring to the Jaguars' Defense?

Should the Jaguars consider TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 20 overall to improve their pass defense? We examine his game and determine the answer.

John Shipley

Jaguars Offseason Mailbag, Sunday Edition: Should Jacksonville Pursue Andy Dalton?

In our second mailbag this weekend, we take even more questions. Will the Jaguars trade for Andy Dalton? What can we expect from Taven Bryan in 2020? These questions, and more, are answered here.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Conduct Video Meeting with Florida State DB Levonta Taylor

According to Jordan Reid of The Draft Network, the Jaguars have made a visit with a former five-star recruit.

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55

Do the Jaguars Make Sense For Cam Newton? Hall of Famer Warren Moon Thinks So

A long-time confidant of Cam Newton believes the free agent quarterback could land in Jacksonville in 2020.

John Shipley

Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Who Will Be the Pick at No. 9 Overall?

Who will the Jaguars take at No. 9, what trade down scenario makes the most sense, and more questions answered in our latest mailbag.

John Shipley

What is the State of the Jaguars’ Tight End Room Ahead of the Draft?

How does the Jaguars' tight end group look before this month's draft? Should they make new additions to the roster to improve the group, or stand pat?

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Does Justin Jefferson's Skill Set Mesh With the Jaguars Needs?

Justin Jefferson has the look of a consistent possession receiver at the next level, but should he be in consideration with the Jaguars' second first-round pick?

John Shipley