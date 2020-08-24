SI.com
Injury and Pre-Practice Updates From Jaguars Monday Training Camp

John Shipley

With the Jacksonville Jaguars in full swing of training camp, they are experiencing the typical ebb and flow of a NFL camp when it comes players being held out or returning to practice.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone held a video press conference before Monday morning's practice, providing updates on several players who are either injured or returning.

Below are the following updates from Coach Marrone, with a few key players mentioned.

  • Marrone said defensive tackle Taven Bryan will be "week to week" with a bone bruise on his knee, but no surgery is required. Marrone said the team will be monitoring him, and it is important to see who exactly the Jaguars put in his place in this week of practice and in Saturday's scrimmage. As of now, the Jaguars have no real clear backup option for Bryan, though it at least appears Bryan's injury isn't overly serious.
  • Wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who has not practiced since Friday due to a shoulder injury, will also be monitored week to week, Marrone said. Marrone noted Westbrook has a bruised shoulder so the team will be cautious, but he will also not require surgery. Westbrook has been the team's likely starting slot receiver for the entire offseason, so it will be worth noting who takes snaps at the position in his place until he returns. DJ Chark and Keelan Cole can both play in the slot, and Laviska Shenault is a sensible option as well.
  • Linebacker Quincy Williams is not yet back on the field but he will "work soon," Marrone said. Marrone announced on Aug. 13 that Williams would be out with a core muscle injury, and it appears Williams will be back on the field sooner than later.
  • Cornerback CJ Henderson will return to practice for the first time since last Tuesday. Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, was dealing with an illness that was not COVID-19 related, causing him to miss a number of practices. The Jaguars said Sunday that he'd be back soon, though, and they were right -- he'll be on the field today.
  • The Jaguars also announced another "maintenance day" for a few players. It should be noted these aren't players who are hurt, but instead are players the Jaguars are just managing the workload of. These players are still working inside. This was also planned and something Marrone noted last week would happen, so it is all just precautionary. The list of players is below: 

UPDATE: quarterback Gardner Minshew II has also been added to the maintenance list. 

