Inside AFC South: Which Position Groups Are Biggest Surprises & Disappointments

We are now a quarter of the way through with the 2020 NFL season. Through one month, we have learned countless things about each and every team, and especially the AFC South.

To help give us an idea of which new lessons we have learned, each of the network's AFC South publishers have broken down which position group has either disappointed or surprised this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

There are several position groups that are currently struggling in Jacksonville: the defensive line has recorded just three sacks, the defensive tackles are consistently getting washed out of plays and the cornerback group has been torn apart by opposing quarterbacks every week. But most of those groups were expected to struggle due to youth and recent departures. Instead, we are going to highlight a group that has instead exceeded the expectations set out for them: the offensive line.

The Jaguars returned all five starters and their top backup from a year ago, but the team surprised many by not picking an offensive lineman until backup guard Ben Bartch in the fourth round. Head coach Doug Marrone consistently stated this offseason that the Jaguars' offensive line would take a leap this offseason due to their second year under position coach George Warhop -- so far, he has been right.

They have given up a pressure rate that ranks within the top-12 in the league, as well as 13 sacks through four games, but a good portion of those sacks and pressures have been due to quarterback Gardner Minshew having happy feet in the pocket at times.

Nonetheless, left tackle Cam Robinson has improved substantially this season as he has regained his rookie form following years of knee injuries. Left guard Andrew Norwell has been one of the AFC's best guard this season after serious issues the last two seasons, while right guard A.J. Cann is having the best start to any season of his career. Brandon Linder needs to get healthy and Jawaan Taylor needs to find some consistency but overall, it has been a good unit which has led the way for an effective rushing attack with James Robinson.

-- John Shipley, JaguarReport

Tennessee Titans

Over the previous two years the Tennessee Titans learned to do without Delanie Walker. This season, they have to live without the three-time Pro Bowler and the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions by a tight end.

So far, so good.

The tight ends are not the centerpiece of the passing game, as Walker was from 2013-17, but they have been integral to the success of the offense. Jonnu Smith, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt have combined for 22 receptions, which is roughly 31 percent of the team’s total. They also have produced four of the Titans’ six touchdown receptions, three by Smith one by Pruitt. In fact, they were the only ones to get to the end zone in the first two weeks.

Tennessee’s longest play from scrimmage was Smith’s 63-yard catch-and-run on the first snap of the Week 2 victory over Jacksonville.

Injuries limited Walker to eight games played in 2018 and 2019, which allowed Smith, Pruitt and Firkser the opportunity to carve out an identity individually and collectively on the field. All the while, though, there was still the sense that Walker was that group’s main man.

Those three no longer are stuck in Walker’s shadow and – together – they offer everything a team needs from tight ends. Smith is a big body who has good hands, can run after the catch and is a capable blocker. Pruitt is the more traditional on-the-line tight end who can contribute to the passing game when asked. And Firkser is a factor in passing situations who has become a trusted target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

-- David Boclair, AllTitans

Indianapolis Colts

The most-publicized offseason splash was the March acquisition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from San Francisco in exchange for the Colts’ first-round choice in April’s NFL draft. Adding Buckner as a cornerstone three-technique tackle raised expectations for a defensive line that had been average at best in recent years.

After four games, the Colts defense leads the NFL in several key categories, including fewest points and total yards allowed. Buckner has made a habit of throwing aside offensive linemen when not double-teamed. He was named to the Pro Football Focus “Team of the Week” after the past two games. Buckner has a team-high eight quarterback hits and ranks third with 18 total tackles. His 1.5 sacks includes one for a safety. He’s also tipped a pass for an incompletion.

More importantly for the Colts, Buckner’s presence has created opportunities for linemates. Defensive end Justin Houston sees mostly solo blocks and has a team-high 3.5 sacks. He’s had at least a half-sack in six consecutive games dating back to last season. Defensive end Denico Autry has two sacks.

The Colts rank eighth in sacks per pass attempt, but the pressure has been constant — the defense ranks No. 1 in passing defense as well as interceptions (seven). During the three-game winning streak, Colts opponents have been limited to 11 or fewer points in each game. The last time that happened was 2013, which is also the last year the Colts started a season 3-1.

-- Phillip B. Wilson, AllColts

Houston Texans

After signing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year $66 mill extension in April, one that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, the Texans offensive line had high expectations heading into the 2020 season.

In fact, per Pro Football Focus, the 2020 Texans were the only team that had an entire offensive line finish with a pass block grade higher than 70 during the 2019 season.

Flash forward to week five of this season, and the Texans offensive line has been a major disappointment, and their star quarterback is paying the price.

Through the first four games of the year, Deshaun Watson, who the team just invested in with a four-year, $160 million extension, has been sacked 16 times, more than any other quarterback in the NFL. Outside of the sacks, Watson has also be hit 37 times, and that does not include his times scrambling for yardage.

As a result, the Texans rank 25th in the NFL in total offense, ranks last in rushing, and 28th out of 32 teams in scoring at just 20 points per game.

-- Matthew Galatzan, Texans Daily