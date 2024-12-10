Is Jaguars Bitter Rival Titans HC's Job In Jeopardy After Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense was nowhere to be found in the first three quarters of the game but found a way to put up an unanswered ten spot on the Tennessee Titans to walk away with the victory. While it was not the most impressive win for the Jaguars, a win is a win.
On the backs of quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, and running back Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars would not have been in a position to hoist their fists in victory. That and a little help from Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
When asked about the lack of touchdown scoring that the Titans did, none for that matter, against the Jaguars, coach Callahan had this to say.
"We need to score touchdowns in the red zone, certainly. Didn't do enough good (stuff) on offense to be able to score points, and we lost the game," Callahan said. "So yeah, there are positive things to point out, but ultimately, we didn't score enough points to win. So, it is what it is.
With head coach of the Jaguars Doug Pederson still remaining in the hot seat to keep his position next season, the Titans head coach could very well be in a similar situation after blowing a game that his team led all game.
"I wouldn't say I'm coaching for my job; I'm trying to do the very best I can at every possible moment of the week, of the day, to put ourselves in position to be a successful football team and win football games," Callahan said. "Outside of that, I don't control any of that. I just work as hard as I possibly can. I pour everything into this that I have and do the very best that I can possibly do on a day-to-day basis, that is all I think about."
The Titans signed Callahan to a five-year deal, and he was given the position of manning the ship for the Titan's rebuild. While it may be quick to call for Callahan's removal, given the way that the game played out, Callahan's effort may need to shift to worrying about his job and the team's success simultaneously.
