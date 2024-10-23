Is Jaguars' Mega-Signing Turning a Corner?
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2024 with clear expectations along the defensive line: domination.
It made sense why, too. Josh Hines-Allen had a Defensive Player of the Year-level season in 2023, while Travon Walker hit 10 sacks. The Jaguars then added to the unit in March with the signing of big-money free agent Arik Armstead, a former disruptive dynamo for the San Francisco 49ers.
Dreams of a dominant defensive line weren't realized through the first month of the season, however. Hines-Allen and Walker have been one of the NFL's top pass-rush duos since Week 4, but the team has missed a third pass-rusher to compliment the star duo.
That was until Week 7, at least. In a 32-16 win over the New England Patriots, Armstead began to flash the way he was always expected to. Armstead finished the game with a season-high three pressures and a season-high 12% pressure rate, while posting a 36% win-rate per Pro Football Focus -- the highest in Week 7.
"I think he's getting his kind of his game legs. I think he's obviously he’s a really good interior D-lineman – that's where he's made the bulk of his success is coming from inside as a three technique, especially in nickel pass-down situations, and he showed that yesterday," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"He did a nice job on the guard. He had one of the higher-pressure rates yesterday. So, he's doing a good job."
The first six games of the season saw Armstead spend extensive time playing on the edge. This is a role he has played before, and one that was largely projected in 2024. Week 7 was a shift, though, with Armstead playing his fewest snaps at defensive end of the season and playing his most snaps at defensive tackle of the season.
If Week 7's usage and performance is any indication, Armstead might just be helping the Jaguars' pass-rush become the three-headed monster it was always supposed to be.
"We keep working with him outside too, it's a little bit of a new position for him on the outside, particularly in first and second down situations," Pederson said. "But he's a veteran player that we count on, and we rely on. He's been great too for Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen] and Travon [DE Travon Walker] and [DE] Myles Cole, some of the younger players as well, teaching them just what it takes to be a pro.”
