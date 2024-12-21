Is Mac Jones Being Hampered by a Glaring Weakness?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled for most of the season on both sides of the ball. However, their offense has struggled to register many long plays or scoring drives since quarterback Mac Jones has played a more extensive role.
Jones has thrown at least 22 passes each of the previous five games for the Jaguars. Jacksonville has scored 10 points or less in three of those games. Against the New York Jets, Jones only gained about six yards per pass attempt.
While Jones played admirably against the Jets, his performance highlighted the fact that Jones, for whatever reason, has failed to push the ball down the field. Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson shared his thoughts on the issue.
“Part of the offense, part of playing the position, we have the ability to shoot the ball down the field, obviously, with B.T. [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] and some of the guys,” Pederson said. “I think, one, it’s a mindset. It’s a mindset that we’re going to stay aggressive, we’re going to be aggressive, and we’re going to take our shots. It’s got to be that touchdown-to-check-down mentality, meaning if the shot is there, take it.
"Obviously, yeah, accuracy and putting the ball where it needs to be, where you want to put the ball as a quarterback—that’s part of it too. But I don’t ever want the quarterback to shy away or be hesitant when there are opportunities to put the ball down the field, if that makes sense. Now, the accuracy part, yeah, we can control that, and we can help him with that. Obviously, we can work on that. Again, playing the position, you’ve got control, so put the ball where you want the ball. That’s something we talk about with all our quarterbacks.”
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor echoed a similar sentiment, acknowledging Jones and the offense missed a few opportunities for explosive plays against the Jets.
“Yeah, we feel like we've had a few opportunities that we've missed our chances on," Taylor said. "Really, it's every single play is its own. So sometimes we're calling it, sometimes it's not getting thrown. What is that coverage, pressure? As long as we're doing the right thing with the football each down, we're OK with moving the ball forward however that fits.
"Now, we'd love to have the one-play drives, launching shots over the top and getting those explosive touchdowns, but as long as we're putting the ball in play, moving forward, staying efficient, staying ahead of the chains, that's just another way to play. But we feel like we have the ability to do that. We obviously have to show that and make defenses honor that as well, too.”
