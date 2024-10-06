Is Sunday the Jaguars' Best Chance at a Win?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at home for a second consecutive AFC South matchup. The Jaguars have started the season 0-4 and are desperately in need of a win.
However, they will have to beat a talented Colts defense to register their first win of the season. Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor shard his thoughts on the Colts’ defense.
“I think very disciplined,” Taylor said. “I wouldn't use the term simple, because it's not simple, but they know what they do really, really well. They know what you're trying to do to attack them really, really well. They spend a lot of time emphasizing those route concepts, those runs, whatever that may be of how you attack them, because they've seen it.”
Taylor noted that the Colts’ defense is fast and physical. Taylor said the Colts are led by their defensive line, which has numerous veterans on it. Taylor believes the Colts have some of the best players in the league at their respective positions.
“They've run this defense, its core has been run since Seattle Legion of Boom, all that type of stuff,” Taylor said. “It's been through this building, obviously. So, guys know it really well. They know their issues very well. They fly around, sideline to sideline. They're very disciplined in their gap assignments.
“Then they've got the D-linemen to make it go. [Colts DT] Grover Stewart has made as much of an impact as any defensive tackle in the last two years, probably just getting off the ball and damaging some things. And then, I think Zaire's [Colts LB Zaire Franklin] [has] been top five in tackles in the last two years.
“I mean, a lot of that comes from the way the D-line gets off the ball and the way they understand their fits and how they're making plays.”
For Taylor, the key to beating the Colts' defense is appropriately executing the small plays that are called and consistently doing so. Taylor emphasized the importance of staying ahead of the chains.
“I think a lot of it's your quarterback just executing the simple, routine, boring plays over and over and just being productive,” Taylor said. “This is what it takes to find completions, to move the ball forward, to stay ahead of the chains. That's something we feel like we've done well through the course of it.
“But it's hard, sometimes it's hard to, alright, we haven't tried to throw the ball. We haven't tested them deep. We need to take a shot, all that. Sometimes it's just keep throwing six-yard completions, keep protecting the ball, keep drop-stepping, knifing for extra yards over and over and over and over and see where the course of the game takes us.”
After the Colts, the Jaguars play the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Their matchup against the Colts could be their best opportunity to win a game for the foreseeable future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE