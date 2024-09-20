Is This Game a Must-Win for the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to win a game this season after falling to the Cleveland Browns by a score of 18-13.
It was the second consecutive game in which the Jaguars’ offense was inefficient, and they could not score enough points to help their defense, which has played relatively well over the season’s first two games.
The Jaguars will travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Bills are not only one of the few undefeated teams remaining in the National Football League, but they are also one of the highest-scoring teams in the league.
However, with the game being played on Monday night and with the Jaguars attempting to notch their first win of the season, veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the game against the Bills is equally important as any other game.
Lawrence says the team must learn from their mistakes against the Cleveland Browns and put all they have into preparation for the Bills.
“I think they're all important,” Lawrence said. “I think that's what's frustrating is the first two were important. Offensively, we didn't play up to our standard and didn't play the way that I know we can play. That's where the frustration was from. More so not looking ahead to the next week. Each game, each week, has enough worries of its own. You focus on the one right in front of you.
“I think more just obviously disappointed in the result on Sunday. You come in here, though. We've had a couple of days to let it marinate, let it breathe, and move on, and we're ready to go attack Buffalo. Yeah, it's an important game. This is a good team. This is a team, you look at the last handful of years; it's always one of the better teams in the AFC and in the NFL. That's a team we want to be moving forward.”
Lawrence wants to change the narrative surrounding the Jaguars and their brand of football. He says the team knows they must play their absolute best to compete with one of the best teams in the NFL.
“When people think of the Jags, you want to think of a team that is one of the best teams in the NFL, that is a top contender in the AFC,” Lawrence said. “We understand the matchup and the team we're playing and what it's going to take to beat a really good team in Buffalo. We're looking forward to the opportunity, but we're not making it more than what it is. Every game is important. We have to just attack every week, like we've said before.”
