It’s Official: Jaguars Hire Ben McAdoo to Fill Quarterbacks Coach Vacancy

A day after a report indicated the Jacksonville Jaguars were zeroing in on ex-New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as its new quarterbacks coach, the Jaguars have made it official and announced the hire.

A few weeks after hiring Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has once again made it clear that he doesn't want to bring someone on who will have to go through growing pains. In McAdoo, he has an assistant with experiences as a head coach, play-caller, and position coach.

"Coach McAdoo brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the quarterback room, and we're excited to add him to our offensive coaching staff," Marrone said in a statement Wednesday.

"He has mentored several great quarterbacks throughout his career, and his understanding of the position will be a valuable addition to our team and for the development of that group."

McAdoo interviewed for the position of Jacksonville's offensive coordinator a few weeks ago but was ultimately passed over in favor of Gruden, who was hired on Jan. 21.

Former quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, who served under Marrone in the role from 2017-2019, accepted a head coach position in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos during the regular season and departed once the 2019 season ended, creating a big vacancy on Marrone's staff. Now, McAdoo will fill the role of mentoring Garnder Minshew II and potentially Nick Foles.

McAdoo, 42, called plays as the Giants' offensive coordinator for two years (2014-2015) under Tom Coughlin. He then called plays as the team's head coach in 2016 when he replaced Coughlin, and called plays for the start of the 2017 season but eventually handed the duties over to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

Before his time in New York, McAdoo served as quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers (2012-2013), tight ends coach with the Packers (2006-2011) and assistant offensive line/quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers (2005). He was an offensive assistant/quality control coach with the New Orleans Saints in 2004.

Marrone now has two offensive assistants with head coaching experience, a stark contrast from his staff the past three years. After a 6-10 season in 2019, Marrone needs to find wins early and often in 2020, and it has become clear he wants experienced minds around him to make this happen.