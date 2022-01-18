Jaguars Head Coach Search: Jacksonville Reportedly Not Expected to Hire Bill O'Brien

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be crossing a name off their elaborate coaching search list.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars are unlikely to hire Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien, who interviewed for the vacant position earlier this month.

O'Brien spent the 2021 season serving as the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship on January 10.

Since then, O'Brien has interviewed for the Jaguars job to replace Urban Meyer, though it certainly appears now that he is a long-shot to be owner Shad Khan's choice when it comes to leading the Jaguars into 2022 and beyond.

O'Brien returned to college following a seven-year stint as head coach of the Houston Texans. During his tenure with the Texans, O'Brien went 52-48 and won four division titles before being fired four games into the 2020 season.

Before being part of the Texans, O'Brien succeeded Joe Paterno as the head coach at Penn State and also spent four seasons with the New England Patriots as an offensive assistant.

While O'Brien's resume is successful, he has been the subject of a massive amount of criticism while coaching the Texans. He was seen as the primary instigator into why DeAndre Hopkins wanted to leave the team and the one who pushed and approved the infamous blockbuster trade to the Arizona Cardinals in March 2020.

With O'Brien likely off the list, the team will set its sights on a number of other candidates, including Dallas Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coordinators Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell.