Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Breaking Down Offense and Defense Before Week 1
With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to kick off their 2024 season in close to 24 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast gives you one final breakdown of the offense and defense.
To watch or listen to today's episode, view above.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also spoke this week. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also spoke this week. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On being voted captain for a fourth-consecutive year?
Lawrence: “I mean, I think obviously being a captain is important. I take a lot of pride in that, and all of our guys do. I think it says a lot about how your teammates think of you. Of course, I'm very appreciative and don't take it lightly. Every year that I get an opportunity to—because your team changes every year. So, you build new relationships, you’ve got to lead every day. Every season it changes a little bit, the dynamic. For me, obviously, it's a big honor and I know the other guys feel the same way.”
Q: On recalling his first NFL victory in 2021 over the Dolphins?
Lawrence: “It was awesome. Had to go overseas to do it, but yeah, obviously we started and finished pretty rough that year. We started out 0-5. So, to get that win in London against this team, came down to the end, Matt [former Jaguars K Matthew Wright] made that kick. I remember all that. That was a fun game.”
Q: On the challenge of scouting the Dolphins’ new-look defense?
Lawrence: “Yeah, it's challenging. Early games in the season are always a little tough, but especially when it's a new defensive coordinator. You try to piece it all together: some preseason stuff, some Baltimore stuff, all those things you’ve got to kind of try to take your educated guesses on. What you're going to see, and you’ve got to prepare kind of for everything. Obviously, it'll be a big game where you adjust as you go and you kind of see what they're doing. Obviously, everyone has a game plan. So, once we go in and we figure out what theirs is, it's on us to make the adjustments and try to execute what we think is the best plays versus whatever they're doing.”
Q: On the process of him, Head Coach Doug Pederson and Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor creating the opening script of plays, and how much input he has?
Lawrence: “Press puts a lot of time into all that stuff, and all the tape and the breakdowns and all that. Obviously, I do my own studies and stuff I like to do every week, but he already has a pretty good idea typically of what he wants to do towards the end of the week. He's putting it together and we're kind of piecing everything, Doug and Press, we're all talking about, and myself. Usually, I'll talk with them, I'd say probably Thursday, Friday, we start to kind of talk about the openers and then by Friday, Saturday, we definitely have them in place. There are a lot of different things that we do, it just depends on the week. Obviously, it changes every week, but with every play, there's a purpose and you're trying to see how the game unfolds and how they respond and all those things. It's definitely like a chess game. There's a lot that goes into it. I don't do all the prep work on that, but obviously, I feel, or I have a say on if I'm not comfortable with something or if I want to add something. He asks me if he's deciding between a few things. So yeah, we talk about all that.”
Q: On this thoughts about Taylor being on the sideline this year?
Lawrence: “I think it'll be good. I said early on, besides just being able to communicate faster, I don't really know how much will change. I think it'll be good and he'll be able to feel the game. It's just different being in the box, I'm sure. I haven't been up there, but you're separated from the players and the game on the field, and it feels a little bit different being out there. So, it could bring a new element. I think it'll be good to be able to run over there and talk to him face-to-face instead of through a headset or through a coach that has a headset on because I'm not keeping my helmet on, on the sideline. So that communication, I think, will be even sharper. Besides that, I don't think it'll change too much, but I think it'll be good for us if anything.”
Q: On his advice to the rookies going into their first NFL game?
Lawrence “Yeah, just to settle in and remember it's the same game you've played since you were a kid. Obviously, you're playing against the best of the best, and you're in the NFL now and it's all the bells and whistles, but it's the same game. We play it because we love it, and it is a game. Just remember that. Keep it in perspective. You're prepared. You’ve put all the work in. At that point on Sunday, you’ve put all the work in there in practice throughout the week, preparing, watching tape. At that point, that's the fun part. You get to go play, and not every play is going to be perfect, but you’ve just got to live for the next play. That's something that is important to just remind yourself. I'll definitely remind the guys before we go out there, ‘Hey, we’ve got each other's back. Just go out there, play. You know what to do. Play free. Don't think and just let it rip.’ I think that's the biggest thing.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.