Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: How Have the Offseason Additions Played?
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast episode, we take a look at the state of the Jaguars' new additions.
To listen to today's episode, view above.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones spoke after the game. Below is a transcript.
Q: On his level of frustration?
Jones: Yeah, it just wasn’t our day today. Got to keep working. That’s the NFL, you get one week at a time. I didn’t put my best effort out there today, and you’ve just got to keep moving forward.”
Q: On the offense’s confidence?
Jones: “Yeah, I mean we just have to get back to the one play at a time mindset and focus on scoring points. It’s hard to say, but you’ve just got to focus on doing your job and I’ve got to do a better job on some plays. Once we all do that together as 11 we’ll have success, but I think we definitely have a group that’s going to fight. We’ve got veteran guys on the offensive line, the receiver room, the running back room. It wasn’t our day today, but the NFL like I said, you’ve got to keep going. No one will feel sorry for you.”
Q: On how challenging it was to play today with anxiousness surrounding the team?
Jones: “For sure. In the NFL you never know what the weekend’s going to bring you, but you just want to try to be in it at the end. Obviously we weren’t this week. It stinks, we’ve just got to keep working and come together. Like I said it wasn’t our day today. Just got to get it to where we’re competing in the fourth quarter, each guy doing their job and not focused on external factors.”
Q: On how he pushes out the noise?
Jones: “I don’t look at anything. I don’t have social media. I just focus on the guys in the room, my family, my support staff. I really enjoy the people that I’ve worked with this year. Coach Pederson’s awesome. He’s a great coach. Obviously it’s not going our way right now, but he’s definitely a great leader of men. We’re going to keep working and figure it out. I think the bye week is a great opportunity to do that.”
Q: On the upcoming bye week and the break the team needs?
Jones: “Bye weeks are always important for your body and your mind. Each year you don’t get to pick where your bye week’s at. For us, we didn’t put a good production on the field today. Honestly it’s time to reset, get back to what I’m good at, what the offense’s good at and move forward.”
