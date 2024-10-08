Jaguar Report

Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Key Stats From Win Over Colts

What did we see in the Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Indianapolis Colts?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) rushes for yards against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) and cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) rushes for yards against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) and cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast continues our review of the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts and the key stats of the game.

To listen to today's episode, watch above.

Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. spoke after the game as well. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.

Q: On your first win as a Jaguar?

Thomas: “Yeah, it feels great to be able to come out here in Everbank and get our first win. It’s a great feeling. I’m just happy to be a part of this team and just proud of the way we went out there and fought until the end. That was a big thing for us, is to come out and just finish. So I’m proud of the way we fought today.”

Q: On the touchdown pass?

Thomas: “Yeah, when I saw him do the trigger, I thought Trev [QB Trevor Lawrence] had threw the ball to somebody short. So I looked back, and I seen it up in the air and I was like, that can’t be right. I realized that they made a mistake in their coverage and I was wide open.”

Q: On if he thought he could outrun everyone on the touchdown pass?

Thomas: “Yeah, I knew once I caught it that I would just turn the jets on, trying to get my Madden speed bumped up a little bit.”

Q: On his reaction to being clocked at 22 mph?

Thomas: “Yeah, that’s pretty good.”

Q: On what it means to fight back and get this win?

Thomas: “Like I said, that was a big emphasis, to come out and just finish. We’ve been in games where we’ve been close, we just haven’t finished, so that was a big emphasis for us, to just come out and finish. It feels great to be able to say that we did that.”

Q: On RB Tank Bigsby’s success?

Thomas: “Yeah, it’s great to see Tank having success like that. Once he gets going, it’s a chance for the receivers to open up a little bit, it’s just how it works together. We all work together, it’s great to see him have a great game.”

Q: On if this was the type of offense we’ve been waiting to showcase?

Thomas: “Yeah, this is what we’ve been doing in practice, it’s what we’ve been waiting for. We know we had to come out and keep fighting, and it would show up.”

Q: On how special it is to have his family here for his first win?

Thomas: “It’s just great to be able to have them here for each and every game that they get to make. It’s just super special to have them here for my first win. It’s a blessing.”

Q: On if he’s excited to head to London?

Thomas: "Yeah, I’m super excited. It’s my first time going overseas. I’m super excited.”

