Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on Makeup of WR Room
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke on Monday. Here is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On embracing Jaguars Owner Shad Khan’s comments about this team being the best Jaguars team assembled?
Pederson: “Yeah, I think he's right on. I think that is our expectation. It's always our expectation. Each year, you put together and you assemble the best team the best set of coaches and you’ve got to put in the time. You’ve got to work hard. He sees what we've done the last two years and the successes that we've had, but he also knows—and we know—that we're better than the way we finished last year. I think that's something that he alluded to. But he's right. That's the expectation and we're all held to that.”
Q: On how Khan’s belief in the entire team inspires confidence, especially going into Week 1?
Pederson: “I mean it gives you a lot of a lot of confidence, and it's just something that we focused on all the way back in the offseason program. You've heard me say this a bunch about the development and developing our roster, and making sure everybody gets opportunities, and they're carried over into training camp. Now it's just a matter of, we’ve just got to go do it. I guess, as they say, the talking is over, and you’ve just got to go put in the hard work and preparation and try to go 1-0 this week.”
Q: On the strides made from the defensive secondary since finalizing the roster and their upcoming task against Miami’s wide receivers?
Pederson: “To kind of address the second part of your question there, this is a lot of team speed. These guys have got a lot of skill and ability, obviously, on offense, and they just know how to attack a secondary. We’ve revamped ours and I think the scheme that Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] has brought and Kris [Defensive Backs Coach Kris Richard] has brought, I think has really helped our guys. We do have some young players back there that have, I would say, don't have a lot of game reps, but great opportunity for our guys to really focus on this week.
"I look forward to Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell] and Darby [CB Ronald Darby] and the guys to just compete and see what happens. But a lot of respect for Miami, a lot of respect for their skill positions and even with their quarterback. I think he [Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa] does a great job of getting the ball out of his hand and anticipating windows, and those guys those guys make plays.”
Q: On if he’s glad the team is facing Miami’s receivers Week 1, and how that helps to prepare the defense to face other top receivers later in the season?
Pederson: “No, but thanks for reminding me the people that we're going to be playing. It is a great test. I mean, this is what you want, though. You want to compete against the best, and sure, preseason is one thing, but now it's the regular season and you're going to get everybody's best. We're going to put our best foot forward, so great opportunity for our guys, for our defense and for our team to compete this coming weekend.”
Q: On any injury updates for Sunday’s game vs. Miami?
Pederson: “No, we're pretty healthy at this stage. Probably the last one is [S] Daniel Thomas to get him back on the grass this week and see where he is with that, but anticipate having everybody full-strength going into this week.”
