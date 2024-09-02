Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on State of Offensive Line
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line is under the microscope in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
What have we heard about the Jaguars' approach to the offensive line? Can the unit bounce back in 2024? And what is the long-term plan? We explain all above.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke spoke this week on the move and more. Here is a transcript of what they had to say:
Q: On what they like about DT Esezi Otomewo.
Doug Pederson: “For me too it goes back to last year, being having him here last year. What we saw every day going against our offensive line. He's a big, powerful, lengthy guy with some athleticism. That showed up in camp. Just his skillset fits the scheme and he's done a nice job.”
Q: On if DT Esezi Otomewo making the roster shows how important practice squad players are
Doug Pederson: “Yeah, like Trent said, kind of the next man up. If there is an injury, next guy up. We didn't have that last year, but he was ready to go. A guy like himself that was on our roster competing every day last year came in this year ready to go, eager to make the team.”
Q: On what the next 12 hours look like for them.
Doug Pederson: “Well, you sit here today, and you let a number of players go, and at the same time you want to communicate with them and the guys that you want back. But you’ve got 31 other teams we say all along that are looking at our roster too, as we're looking at others. Obviously, there is a plan in place. If we don't get the guys, we get the next guy. We'll fill out the practice roster with the best 16.”
Q: On what they can share about the decision to release OL Tyler Shatley.
Trent Baalke: “Not at this time. He had a really good run here. Is that run over? That remains to be seen. You just applaud—it’s hard to stay in this league a year much less 10, so hats off to him and what he's accomplished. You never say never.”
