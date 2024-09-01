Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on Why Pass-Rusher Was Traded
The Jacksonville Jaguar surprised their fan base when they dealt veteran pass-rusher Trevis Gipson to the Seattle Seahawks on the eve of NFL cut day.
But what did the trade really mean, and why did the Jaguars pull the trigger? We examined the situation and the compensation on today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke spoke this week on the move and more. Here is a transcript of what they had to say:
Q: Biggest objectives when shaping roster, offensive and defensive lines
Trent Baalke: “Well, I think you can never have enough bigs, number one, guys that can play. We felt really good about those 21 guys. Obviously well enough to keep all of them. I think you're just trying to put the best 53 together. Sometimes you go heavy in certain areas; sometimes injuries play a part; sometimes availability plays a part. We just felt those were the best 53 for the time being. The roster is never done. We're going to keep looking, going to keep competing and putting guys in a position where they have to compete to keep their spots.”
Q: On the difficulty of making the final few roster decisions
Doug Pederson: “It's never easy. This is a tough day for all 32 clubs. You've invested so much time in these guys, right, in the development process. Like Trent said, it's not done. Obviously we get a chance to hopefully get some guys back on our practice roster and keep improving the roster.”
Q: On the difficulty of the decisions when it came to the secondary
Doug Pederson: “Yeah, I think every position is tough. It goes without saying. I think there were obviously some veteran players that were competing in the secondary. We also felt comfortable with some of our young players and the development we had. Again, it's just you find the best 53. We're not done obviously. We've got to continue to improve. But the guys we have we're confident in when we go play.”
Q: On if the decisions made in the secondary speak to how CB Jarrian Jones and CB De’Antre Prince played in the preseason
Doug Pederson: “Yeah, that's a lot of it. I think it's a credit to the coaches, too, and it goes back to what I've been saying all spring and summer, is the development of our entire roster. I think that's what showed up in these games. These guys have earned these spots.”
Q: On if 18-of-23 players from the last two draft classes making the 53-man roster speaks to the priority of building through the draft rather than free agency
Trent Baalke: “Again, you keep the best 53 guys regardless of age. Does that play a factor? Yeah, when things are equal or close to equal and you're looking at upside, potential, where they’re at currently. So many things go into it. Like Coach said, everybody that's in those rooms earned it. Now it's their job to keep it as we progress through. They know it. That's just the business. We're all in it. It's what have you done for me lately?”
