Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Reacting to Jaguars Week 1 Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast has our live reactions to the Jaguars' 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
For our instant thoughts, watch above.
For a transcript of everything Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said post-game, read below.
Q: The fourth down call in the second half, was that just trying to gain a little bit of momentum?
Pederson: No, it was trying to stay on the field. Really just wanted to stay on the field. Execute the play, stay on the field. First-and-10, they stopped us, made a play, and then it turned into a good situation because they ended up missing the field goal there. But no, just wanted to stay on the field.
Q: You had 105 yards in the second half, putting together the one big drive that RB Travis Etienne Jr. fumbled, can you talk how much wind that took out of the sails?
Pederson: Yeah, it takes a little wind out, but guys battled. The defense stepped up and made some stops. It was just kind of a tale of two halves, really. We made plays in the first half, they made plays in the second half, so credit them.
Q: CB Tyson Campbell with the hamstring injury –
Pederson: I think so. I'll check him out here in a little bit on the way back and probably have an update for you tomorrow.
Q: What do you say to RB Travis Etienne Jr. after that play?
Pederson: I just told him keep his head up. He's a good player. We're going to give him the football a lot this season. It's Week 1. Learn from it and we'll be better.
Q: What was your reaction to QB Trevor Lawrence’s performance today?
Pederson: I thought he did some good things in the first half. He saw the field, did some good things. I think in the second half, our lack of execution offensively – it wasn't just one person. It really comes down to our third-down conversion in this football game and not staying on the field. I thought Trevor played a good game. We'll look at it, make the corrections and get ready for next week.
Q: What about the rookie debut of WR Brian Thomas Jr. had?
Pederson: I thought he did some good things. Game is not too big for him, and great touchdown catch obviously there in the first half and did some good things. Played tough and physical in the run game, as well.
Q: Were those communication break downs in the secondary on the backend on the touchdown?
Pederson: Yeah, I'll have to get with Ryan and the guys. In the moment -- it happens so fast and you're switching gears. So we've got to look at the tape and figure out what happened.
Q: You might have been asked about this already, but the defense’s play for the most part held Miami in check in terms of the explosives. How did you feel about their performance?
Pederson: thought they did a nice job today. You take away two of those explosives and one fumble on offense, it's a different ball game. But listen, it's a team game, team sport, but the defense played well and kept us plugging away in the second half at least.
Q: Are you disappointed in the back-to-back sacks, the offensive line’s play on the edge the last time you had the ball?
Pederson: Yeah, it's a longer yardage situation, too, and you're going to have to ask Trevor to hold the football a little bit. Coverage did a nice job in the secondary, that's just football.
Q: Overall you ran it well. Are you encouraged by that?
Pederson: I am encouraged by that. There's something there to work with and build on. We'll improve each week. We'll keep getting better.
