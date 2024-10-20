Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Reacting to Patriots Win
Today's Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast dives into Jacksonville's big 32-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 7.
To view today's episode, watch above.
Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby also spoke after the game. Read a transcript of his comments below.
Q: On how he gets into a rhythm on the field?
Bigsby: “Staying patient, staying calm. Not getting too anxious and waiting for opportunities to come. When they come, you have to take full advantage of them.”
Q: On if he saw this game as an opportunity with RB Travis Etienne out?
Bigsby: “I just do whatever I have to do for this team to win. My job, whatever my role is, whatever I have to do at my best ability. I take advantage of the opportunities, of course, but just come out and help this team win. That's what I try to do to the best of my ability.”
Q: On what was going through his mind when the team was down 10-0?
Bigsby: “Just staying patient. You know, being positive to the team. The guys being positive to me. Everybody spreading great energy and being patient. Then, like I said, once that opportunity come, be ready to execute at a high level. I feel like that's what we did when those ops came. We took advantage of them, and we have to keep doing it.”
Q: On how he feels all the running backs complement each other?
Bigsby: “All us are good backs. Coach put us at different positions, and we just have to execute at our jobs when we get opportunities. So keep growing as a player, keep growing as a team, and keep doing what we have to do to help the Jags win.”
Q: On what this win does for the team?
Bigsby: “It do a lot. We work hard this week after we lost the first game down. We did a lot of work this week and leaned on each other and said, We have to go out and have fun. I feel like we got back to having fun. Offense started picking it up, and I felt like defense fed off the energy. Then we felt the energy, and it kept going. That's the contagious thing about this game. When one side click, the other side will get going. That's the best thing about it. I feel like we all clicked, and we just have to keep doing it.”
Q: On what it means to have a great game at Wembley?
Bigsby: “First, I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity honestly. This is amazing. It feels like you don't get too many opportunities in the National Football League, so when you get one, you have to take full advantage of it and do it at your best ability. I felt like as we kept running the ball that the Patriots would get tired, and we just have to keep going and keep going and keep going and keep going. I just took advantage of those opportunities because on film it showed, like, fourth quarter come, third quarter come, those guys will start arm tackling, and they'll start loafing. So we just did what we had to do when those ops came.”
Q: On he ensures that this style of play keeps going?
Bigsby:“Just getting going. Just going out there and keep improving every week and trying to be the best player I can be out there for my teammates and myself and for my family. Just keep doing what I can do at my best ability.”
Q: On how the team responded to the loss last week?
Bigsby: “I feel like this is a time of adversity, and adversity shows real character. It shows who you can be and who you are. I feel like today showed what this team can be when our backs are against the wall and when we're going through something. Let's keep going.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE