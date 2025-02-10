Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Will Coaching Staff Impact GM Search?
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we talk about how the coaching staff may factor into the general manager search.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke last month. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: On if he asked to be placed on injured reserve list to have shoulder surgery?
Lawrence: “It was really a collective decision. It was leading up to—it was something where, when I got hurt after Philly, it was something we talked about was, potentially this could need surgery, but it's just one of those injuries it's not a clear-cut, immediately, oh, you’ve got to get surgery. It’s kind of, you want to see how it heals. It's not the most common to have this type of A.C. injury. Obviously, A.C. joint injuries are common, but the severity of this one's a little bit different. It wasn't a clear-cut, ‘I’ve got to get surgery.’ That was what was difficult. I didn't have a clear answer necessarily, so I had to wait and give it time. Bothered me for a while, and it started to feel a little bit better, and I felt like I could go out there and compete and give us a shot to win against Houston, so I did it. I wanted to at least try. I want to try to play and see how it feels and then that Monday after the game I'll reassess and see if this is something I can continue for the rest of the season, and obviously the way the game went got knocked out with the concussion, and that added a whole other element. After that, and the severity of that hit to the head, it was kind of the smartest thing to do. I knew at that point it wasn't getting that much better. The pain was getting better, but just some of the other issues around that area that it was causing, I knew I was probably going to have to get surgery, so we just decided that that was the best route because I was going to be out a few weeks with the concussion. I think just to give Mac [QB Mac Jones] the reins so he can take it the rest of the season, have confidence that he's going to finish the year and not be in limbo every week—is it going to be me, is going to be Trevor—when I wasn't probably going to be able to come back to finish the season anyway. So, that’s kind of the whole process. It was tough. I mean just every week, not knowing, hoping that I feel better enough to get out there and not being able to do it was hard and we felt like we just needed to go and get this fixed so I can start getting healthy again.”
Q: On how his shoulder is progressing post-surgery?
Lawrence: “It's good. I don't know the exact timeline. I know I'm in this [sling] for two and a half, three, or a little less than three weeks. Six weeks in this and I'm a little past three right now. I can't wait to get out of this sling, but it's getting better. I'm starting to do more rehab on the shoulder, starting to move it a little bit, so it's been good. I'll definitely be good by the season obviously and I'm hoping for most of OTAs too, but I don't know. I can’t give you an exact, obviously. I'm going to be smart with it and not rush into OTAs too quickly, but it's not going to really affect too much of the offseason and hopefully, I'll start being able to train in the next couple of months. Train hard.”
Q: On his confidence in the team’s ability to have a quick turnaround?
Lawrence: “100 percent. I mean, you look at the guys we have, and we've played really well together. I'm thinking just offensively, that's more our responsibility is offensively. I know more of the ins and outs of that and we've had a couple of different defensive coordinators, and so I'm not going to get into all the scheme on defense, but as far as offensively, I know the guys we have, the playmakers we have, what we've done and we've added to that. We've added B.T. in a lot of areas, our line’s improved over the years, obviously guys like Brenton [TE Brenton Strange] and Parker [WR Parker Washington] coming along. Those young guys that are playing well, Travis [RB Travis Etienne Jr.], Tank [RB Tank Bigsby], I think that we have the guys to do it, we need to just find more consistency and I think that we need to get some juice back in this place. It seems like we've lost that in the past year and a half or so for whatever reason, and we’ve got to get that back. I think that's something that us as leaders on the team really have to look at and we’ve got to take our part too. This isn't just, we fired Coach Pederson, so now that's all on him. It's on us as players too. We have to get that energy back, we have to take our part of it too because we're the ones out there on the field playing. I think that that's something where we can't just think just because some changes are made, staff and everything around us, that it's all going to fix. We have to be the ones to really change our trajectory, to be honest. But I do have confidence in the type of people we have, the players we have, but this is a big offseason, and we have to really dial in and like I said, build that culture and become just a tough, hard-nosed, gritty team. I think we need more of that.”
Q: On the effect of having three head coaches in five years on his development on the field?
Lawrence: “It’s not ideal. Obviously, you want stability, you want some consistency but look where we're at and then the year we had. Like I said, it's just it's kind of the way it goes when you don't have success and you don't win, so I'm hoping that whatever the next situation is, it's in place and that coach is here for a long time. I think we all hope that and that's the best case moving forward is to have the consistency, the stability, something to build off of, consistent improvement and we all just want to win. It’s been four years, and we've had some success, but not enough. We want consistency and I know that's what all you guys want. It's a lot more fun covering us when we're winning. I know that is probably true for you all, and I know for the fans it's a lot more fun to be a part of it when you're winning. We all want the same thing, we all have to put the work in, though. It's not just going to happen overnight. We have to be willing to change and to adapt, and as players take that responsibility and go do it.”
