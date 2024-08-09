Jacksonville Jaguars Podcast: Training Camp Takes
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now two weeks into training camp, and the start of the preseason is fewer than 36 hours away.
In short, Saturday will represent the biggest indicator of success for the Jaguars' training camp so far. The Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, with starters on both sides expected to play
“I think the depth is good. One of the things that we've as coaching staff focused on in camp this year is getting those young guys, those depth guys more opportunity in practice to see what they can do," Jaguars head caoch Doug Pederson said on Thursday.
"And again, these games are important for that, but I think the depth has been good. Offensive and defensive lines, there's depth there. When we're healthy and full strength, there's depth there. Young guys in the secondary have really impressed and improved, even some of the young receivers. It's exactly what you want as a coach to make it hard at the end of camp with these depth guys that are pushing and challenging for jobs. It makes it harder on us to make tough decisions.”
But who has stood out the most during training camp? Which rookies have impressed, which have surprised, and which have not yet met expectations?
John and Gus discuss that and more in this week's episode!
