Jaguars Linebacker Quincy Williams Designated For Return

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars could look to add to their linebacker depth over the next three weeks with the potential return of linebacker Quincy Williams. 

Williams—who was placed on the reserve/injured last with a core muscle injury during training camp—has been “designated for return” from the team’s reserve/injured list, the team announced on Wednesday. The Jaguars have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

In a release, the club detailed Williams impact and timeline to return: 

"Williams, 5-11, 225, is in his second year after being drafted by the Jaguars in the third round (98th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. During his rookie campaign, Williams appeared in 11 games with eight starts and posted 48 tackles (30 solo), including two tackles for loss. Williams was placed on the reserve/injured list following final roster reductions earlier this year with a core muscle injury.

"In 2020, NFL clubs will be permitted to return an unlimited number of players from either the club’s Reserve/Injured List or from its Reserve/Non-Football Injury/Illness List to the club’s 53-player Active/Inactive List. Such players must have suffered a football-related injury after reporting to training camp and passing the club's physical and must have been placed on the reserve list following 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5. To be eligible for return, a player cannot begin to practice until three weeks have elapsed since the date he was placed on a reserve list, and the player cannot return to the Active/Inactive List until three games have elapsed since the date he was placed on Reserve/Injured." 

The Jaguars need more depth and experience in the linebacker corps following Thursday night's loss to the Miami Dolphins. During that game, strong side linebacker Leon Jacobs suffered an ACL tear, and it was revealed last week that he will be out for the remainder of the season. 

Williams started several games at weak side linebacker last season and should be expected to step into a backup role behind Myles Jack at the position when he returns. 

Williams is the first player the Jaguars have designated to return from injured reserve this season. 

The Jaguars next travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals and No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.  

