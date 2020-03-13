Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Closes Events at TIAA Bank Field Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

As a response to the first case of a positive test of the COVID-19 virus in Duval County, which was reported Thursday night, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry has taken action and closed city-owned event venues throughout the city. This includes events at TIAA Bank Field, the home stadium of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Curry announced in a press conference Friday that event venues like TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville libraries, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, and other major venues throughout the city have been closed until further notice.

The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday night that an 83-year old man in Duval County, the county where TIAA Bank Field and the Jaguars are located, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The actions I have taken, and those I will be taking moving forward, will be those that are thought most effective by local experts for preventing or slowing the spread of COVID-19," Curry said. "Doing so is essential to ensuring our local healthcare system is not overwhelmed and that the fewest number of people in Duval County are at risk.

"To that end, today I am indefinitely suspending events and gatherings in city facilities. All city-owned event venues, including TIAA Bank Field, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Times-Union Performing Arts Center, and Prime Osborne Convention Center will remain closed until further notice."

The closing of events at TIAA Bank Field is not believed to include the closing of the other facilities at the stadium, though the Jaguars announced in a joint statement with Bold Events on Thursday that in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus throughout the country, they would be making all of their traveling personnel return home and encouraging employees to work from home if possible.

The Jaguars join several other NFL teams that are taking precautionary measures by asking their coaches and scouts to get off of the road, while leagues such as the MLB, NHL, and MLS have suspended play.

"The Jaguars and Bold Events are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the community amidst the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation," the Jaguars said in a statement Thursday. "Both organizations are following the guidance of government officials and health organizations to implement a plan for all employees. Traveling team personnel have been instructed to return to their families and, while the Jaguars and Bold Events remain open for business, employees have been encouraged to work from home if possible for the time being.

"Private events, concerts at Daily’s Place and fan events are being carefully evaluated on a case-by-case basis," the Jaguars said Thursday. "While the situation remains fluid, the Jaguars will continue to communicate with fans, ticket purchasers and media regarding any updates about the team and events at TIAA Bank Field and Daily’s Place. The Jaguars and Bold Events encourage all northeast Florida residents to take the proper precautions and follow best practices as recommended by the CDC."

It is unclear how the closing of TIAA Bank Field will impact offseason workout programs for the Jaguars. Offseason workouts for teams with returning coaches were slated to be eligible to begin on April 20.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneeze.