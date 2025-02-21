Jaguars Warned To Stay Away From Two Top Prospects From Texas
As Liam Coen looks to build up his offense, two points of emphasis will be to improve the offensive line and the WR room. With every draft selection, regardless of how much film a person studies, every player brings their own set of risks.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars should stay away from Texas Longhorns Isaiah Bond and Cameron Williams.
"At one point, Bond was talked about as a first-round-caliber prospect. Those talks have cooled lately, as he didn’t have the elite season expected of him after transferring to Texas. Elite speed aside, Bond needs to further develop his route running and strength if he is going to succeed in the NFL." Wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "His receiving grade versus single coverage sat in the 28th percentile among qualified FBS wide receivers in 2024."
Bond was a player that broke through at Alabama and the regressed under Steve Sarkisian. There are several factors that contributed to that and Bond may develop into one of the best receivers in the NFL but for the value he currently provides and the needs of the team, the Jaguars should pass on Bond. Several later round options could include Tulane's Mario Williams or Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr.
"Williams is a young, athletic right tackle who certainly proved his worth in the run game at Texas. However, his 56.0 true pass-blocking grade in his lone season as a starter is something to be wary of." Wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "He earned subpar pass-blocking grades against tougher opponents like Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. There is a world where Williams develops into a starter in the right system, but he needs plenty of work as a pass protector and has to cut down on penalties as well."
The Jaguars do not need a tackle but could convert Williams to guard, replacing the outgoing Brandon Scherff. However the guard class has players that are instant plug and play plus there is no guarantee Williams could make the transition inside. He's another Longhorn the Jaguars should stay away from.
