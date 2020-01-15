The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 7: What Do the Jaguars Recent Moves Say About the Future?

After a few weeks away, The JaguarMaven Podcast has made a return to talk about the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and where the team goes from here.

A lot of things have transpired with the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent weeks. Owner Shad Khan has retained head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell for the 2020 season coming off of the heels of a 6-10 season in 2019. Marrone and Caldwell will be operating within a different power structure now that executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin -- the team's football czar for three seasons -- is no longer with the franchise.

How will this shake up the Jaguars moving forward, and what does publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley think about the move? They discuss the ramifications and if it was the right decision by Khan in this episode.

The pair also discuss the departure of Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who the team mutually parted ways with on Monday. What does this move mean for quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Nick Foles?

You can listen to each episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast on Anchor.com, as well as one of the other platforms carrying the show, such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.