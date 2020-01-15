JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 7: What Do the Jaguars Recent Moves Say About the Future?

John Shipley

After a few weeks away, The JaguarMaven Podcast has made a return to talk about the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and where the team goes from here. 

A lot of things have transpired with the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent weeks. Owner Shad Khan has retained head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell for the 2020 season coming off of the heels of a 6-10 season in 2019. Marrone and Caldwell will be operating within a different power structure now that executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin -- the team's football czar for three seasons -- is no longer with the franchise. 

How will this shake up the Jaguars moving forward, and what does publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley think about the move? They discuss the ramifications and if it was the right decision by Khan in this episode. 

The pair also discuss the departure of Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who the team mutually parted ways with on Monday. What does this move mean for quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Nick Foles? 

You can listen to each episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast on Anchor.com, as well as one of the other platforms carrying the show, such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Potential Options to Replace John DeFilippo As Jaguars’ OC in 2020

Who could be calling plays for Jacksonville in 2020? They have a number of options to choose from.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Tied for Fourth-Lowest Opening Odds to Win Super Bowl LV Next Year

Jacksonville is tied with one other AFC South team in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

John Shipley

Grading the Jaguars’ 2019 NFL Draft Class After Year 1

How successfully were the Jaguars' rookies in 2019? We review the classand what it means moving forward.

John Shipley

Three Different Jaguars Earn PFWA Honors for 2019 Performances

Calais Campbell, Josh Allen, and Jawaan Taylor all earned Professional Football Writers of America honors after finding success on the field in 2019.

John Shipley

Why Isaiah Simmons’ Performance in the National Championship Should Have Caught the Eye of the Jaguars

Isaiah Simmons proved Monday night why he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night, and why the Jaguars should seriously consider him if given the chance.

John Shipley

PFF: Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue the 18th Best Free Agent in 2020 Class

Pro Football Focus has Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick ngakoue listed as a top 20 free agent for 2020.

John Shipley

5 Areas the Jaguars Need to Improve in Under a New Offensive Coordinator

Where will the Jaguars' offense need to take a step forward with John DeFilippo no longer the coordinator?

John Shipley

Which Directions Could the Jaguars Take With Nick Foles in 2020?

How can the Jaguars address the Nick Foles situation in 2020?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

What Does John DeFilippo’s Departure Mean for Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles?

What kind of domino effect will John DeFilippo's absence have on Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew?

John Shipley

Jaguars and OC John DeFilippo Mutually Part Ways As Doug Marrone’s Staff Begins to Change

Doug Marrone will be looking for his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons after John DeFilippo and the team mutally parted ways.

John Shipley