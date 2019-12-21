JaguarMaven Week 16 Mailbag: What Should the Offseason Priorities Be?

Each week following a Jacksonville Jaguars game, JaguarMaven will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Question from @Rachelfla: Is A.J. bouye’s contract up this next year? Will he return? I hope so...

Bouye signed a lucrative five-year deal in Mar. 2017, so he will be in the fold moving forward. Though he is a productive player on the backend, the team could stand to upgrade his running mate on the other side (likely via the draft) in 2020.

Question from @ameliawizard: Let's assume current regime is canned... who are the coaching and GM candidates?

I’ve gone on record lauding Trent Kirchner, current Co-Director of Player Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks. Kirchner has been a constant figure in the front office, and the Seahawks have a proven track record of developing home grown talent and unearthing late-round gems. As for head coach, I think it’s wise to avoid retreads, as their messages are mostly stale; a new voice and vision is needed, in my opinion. For me, I’m looking at Matt Rhule or Lincoln Riley from the college ranks.

Question from @duvaljaguars: Who has been the biggest surprise on offense & defense this year? Also, a player who needs to bounce back next year?

Biggest surprise on offense has to be D.J. Chark, a second-year player who couldn’t seem to get out of his own way last season. He has developed as a route runner and has earned the confidence of the Jaguars coaching staff. On defense, I’m going Jarrod Wilson, one of the most underappreciated players on the entire roster. Wilson has evolved into a well-rounded safety and has had some nice moments in coverage this season.

As for who needs to step up in 2020, I think it has to be Myles Jack. Jack would benefit from a move to outside linebacker, where he has the ability to roam free of blockers and can thrive as a “run and hit” linebacker. He missed too many tackles and was caught out of position far too often this season.

Question from @sigmundbloom: Which positions coaches from the jags deserve to keep their jobs if there’s a purge? Which players will miss their position coaches the most in that event?

Off the top of my head, receivers coach Keenan McCardell and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich.

McCardell has done a fantastic job working with Chark to assist him in his sophomore breakout – refining some of the finer nuances of the position. Milanovich stays if I’m making the call, due in large part to consistency; if Gardner Minshew is the Jaguars quarterback in 2020, having coaching consistency is important. Far too often, young quarterbacks suffer due to frequent coaching changes. Milanovich knows Minshew’s flaws better than anyone, and can work diligently over the offseason to correct them in time for training camp.

Question from @Deplorable_Samm: Draft priorities?

I believe strengthening the trenches and adding a big-play wide receiver from this historically deep draft class should be the priorities. In the first round, I am enamored with Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown; paired with Josh Allen, they would give the team two integral pieces for the future. Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb should be another target. D.J. Chark was terrific in 2019, don’t get me wrong, but I believe he is best suited as a WR2. Lamb would give Minshew a bonafide top receiver, effectively changing the dynamic of this largely unimaginative offense.