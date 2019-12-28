JaguarMaven Week 17 Mailbag: What Offseason Moves Could Unfold?

Each week following a Jacksonville Jaguars game, JaguarMaven will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Question from @Demetrius82: What is stopping the Jaguars from paying Yannick Ngakoue as soon as possible?

I have a couple of thoughts on this. I believe a deal will be done once a new GM is in place, and I think we’ll see some notable veterans (Campbell?) asked to restructure or be released to make room for Ngakoue’s big pay day.

Question from @Bortlesbackup: Will we draft a QB in 2020?

Given the underwhelming performances from Foles and Minshew, they almost have to. The team has more pressing needs in other areas, however, but I’d expect a quarterback to be selected somewhere in the 3rd-4th round to push for the job in training camp.

Question from @jbmiller26: Will Chris Conley or Andrew Norwell be a jag again next year?

In short — Conley yes, Norwell no.

I fully expect Lee to be among the veteran casualties, and Keelan Cole will be a restricted free agent, so his return isn’t guaranteed. They won’t be able to fix the receiving corps overnight, and you could do far worse than Conley. He stays.

Question from @justinlj49: Which of the Jags impending UFAs would you say are most likely to be resigned?

Yannick Ngakoue

Najee Goode (versatile vet, excellent on special teams)

Cedric Ogbuehi (depth)

Seth Devalve (position needs upgrades, but he should at least earn a training camp spot)

Question from @JCovilPT: What does the DB room look like next year?

I expect it to look something like:

CB: Bouye, FA signing, rookie, Hayden, Herndon

S: Wilson, Harrison, rookie, Wingard

Question from @HarpJJ_: With most Mock drafts giving us a CB in the first round who would you rather he replace Bouye or Herndon?

For me, it’s Herndon. Though he’s done fairly well for himself, considering the position he was thrust in, he is ideally suited to be a backup/special teamer. He has ability, however, and can contribute in certain sub-packages.

Question from @Bingzzzzzzz: Is Gardner starting next year? And will Telvin Smith return? I miss that guy so much...

Ultimately, I believe Minshew will hold down the starting job next season. He’ll have his first true NFL offseason to correct his rookie flaws, and his game experience will prove to be an invaluable key to his development.

Question from @Jagsfanoftheno1: Hey, why can't we stop doubting Gardner? I mean if he was the 1st round pick we wouldn't have any controversy, he's playing better than every other rookie QB and some of the 2nd year QBs too. Can't we just be happy to steal a great solid player in the 6th that has heart?

Minshew should be lauded for what he has accomplished as a sixth-round pick. But there are glaring deficiencies in his game that need to be worked out during the offseason. For example, his pocket awareness and inability to consistently work through his progressions has contributed to the stagnant offense we see on Sunday.

He has potential to be a successful starting quarterback, but he’ll need to clean up some of his errors and refine certain aspects of his game if the team expects to be a future contender.