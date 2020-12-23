JaguarReport Mailbag, Week 16: Which Free Agents Should Be Priorities?

Which free agents should the Jaguars target in March, who should the next head coach be, and does a move for Kyle Pitts make sense?

In fewer than two weeks, we will know where exactly the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars will lead. Will they hold the No. 1 pick and have a chance to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, or will they pick No. 2 and have to pick between the rest of the field?

While these next two games will help determine the long-term direction of the roster, there are countless other decisions facing the franchise in the coming weeks and months. To help give our views and opinions on those moves, we have taken to social media to gather questions for our next mailbag.

Q: The Jags GM job was already attractive, but now with the first overall pick impact, who are some new candidates that may get added to the mix?

I am not sure any "new" candidates will be added to the mix. The buzz around the hiring circuit has already been that the Jaguars job is viewed pretty favorably. This was the case even before they were set to grab the No. 1 pick, so while the possibility of Trevor Lawrence would clearly be more enticing, it was already a job that was seen as one of the best on the market.

With that said, maybe Jacksonville having the top pick once the dust settles would be the push some young executives in the league's top front offices need to make the leap to Jacksonville. This could always be the case, but I am ultimately not of the opinion that one move up the board will impact the search.

Q: If Jags secure the No. 1 pick, what do you think are the odds that a competent GM would trade back for a slew of additional high picks?

I think the odds would be low. If the Jaguars already had made an investment in a young quarterback but were set to pick highly in the draft, like the Bengals or even the Jets, then it would make more sense to do this. But the Jaguars specifically can't afford to pass up on a prospect like Lawrence. Gardner Minshew simply isn't the level of quarterback that would make it even a question, while the team has 10 picks outside the first one. With an already larger than normal draft haul, would it be worth a few extra picks to miss out on the No. 1 quarterback?

With that said, the Jaguars could answer this question differently at No. 2. There are no bonafide options behind Lawrence at quarterback, so the Jaguars could potentially move back from the second spot to pick up more picks without truly sacrificing a franchise quarterback. They need to find a quarterback eventually, of course, but Lawrence is far and away the best option.

Q: With all the cap space the Jags have, and with what we have seen this year from the team. Who do you think are the top 3 free agents they go after?

I will go with these three: cornerback William Jackson, safety John Johnson III, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Jackson has been a terrific cover corner for the Bengals over the last several seasons, even if his star has been a bit dimmed by the Bengals' complete lack of success during his tenure with the team. Despite that, Jackson fits the mold of former Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye when the Jaguars signed him in 2017. He is young, scheme versatile, and could fit as either a No. 1 or as a No. 2 alongside a young draft pick such as CJ Henderson.

With the Rams drafting so many safeties over the last few drafts, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to retain Johnson. One of the top playmaking safeties in the NFL when healthy, Johnson has eight interceptions in his career and is slated to be just 26 when he signs his next contract. He has the versatilty and impact playing style to make it worth investing in him to lead the back end of the defense.

Meanwhile, Williams looks to be the best interior disrupter set to hit free agency. This is a bit of a surprise considering he was a solid player and nothing more with the Jets, but his play with the Giants this season has been inspired. He has 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hits, finally looking to be the elite defensive tackle talent many thought he would be coming out of USC in 2015.

Q: Any chances you think we could land guys like Mike Borgonzi or Nick Caserio? I know the Texans are itching for him, but what do you think?

It mostly depends on how much either of those two would be willing to leave their current situations, which is typically the biggest factor when it comes to landing general managers.

For instance, Mike Borgonzi would have to be blown away by the offer and subsequent landing spot. The Chiefs have organizational stability, one of the best coaches in the NFL in Andy Reid, a strong front office and, of course, Patrick Mahomes. Sure there could be a chance the Jaguars land him, but it shouldn't be expected for him to jump at just any offer.

As for Nick Caserio, it is tough to say considering how much the Patriots have made it a focus to keep him in the fold in recent years. He just got an extension in February, but his name has been tied to Houston's open general manager position for the last two years. For him, it may be how much he and New England are actually willing to part ways.

Q: Any under the radar candidates that we might wanna know about? Big-name guys like Louis Riddick are being discussed but I wanna some dark horse names

I actually have just the resource for you.

Some NFC names, and some AFC names.

Q: We know the 1st pick will be a QB. What position or player would you target with the second 1st rounder? Just guessing somewhere around the 20th pick

I think it has to be one of these three: cornerback, offensive tackle, or defensive tackle.

CJ Henderson has a promising future at cornerback and was just selected with the No. 9 overall pick last April, but the Jaguars badly need to find a starter across from him. For a few weeks, it looked like that starter should be Sidney Jones, but his injury issues have followed him to Jacksonville and forced him to miss most of the second half of the season. With him being an uncertainty, the Jaguars will badly need to add to their cornerback depth to prepare their defense to provide more resistance in 2021. Even if the Jaguars sign a free agent at cornerback, drafting one in the first still makes sense considering how empty the position currently is in Jacksonville.

As for offensive tackle, it remains to be seen whether left tackle Cam Robinson gets extended. He has just two games left on his contract so it isn't a certainty that he will be on the roster in 2021. Whether the Jaguars should re-sign him is a conversation to be had, but as of right now the Jaguars badly need a left tackle for the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville has no real playmakers along the interior outside of DaVon Hamilton. Doug Costin is a solid run defender but he has yet to impact the pass-rush, while Taven Bryan is just a body. Jacksonville's 2017 defense had three players who could push the interior pocket, but as of now the 2021 defense has maybe one?

Q: What's the percentage chance the Jags screw this up and win one of the next two games? This scenario scares me

Lol, understandable. I would say there is at least a .... 25% chance? If not higher?

As much as it would benefit the Jaguars to hit the sim ahead button on the next two weeks like the end of a Madden season, they are still going to play those games with the intent of winning. Doug Marrone and his staff know their days are likely numbered, so the locker room that has grown so attached and fond of their coaches will be doing everything they can to send the season out on the right note. Plus, the Jaguars have already beat the Colts once this season, while the Bears are an uneven team with Mitch Trubisky at the helm.

In short, I do not think it is a guarantee the Jaguars lose these next two games. They will try their absolute hardest to win, and it isn't like either opponent is unbeatable.

Q: Seeing as Kyle Pitts probably doesn't fall far enough, is Hunter Henry a realistic target in FA to fill the TE hole?

I think so. The Jaguars will have more than enough money to spend on a "luxury" type of position as tight end if that is the route they decide they want to go. Jonnu Smith is another appealing tight end set to hit the market, but Henry is even better than Austin Hooper last season. The Jaguars had minor interest in Hooper last offseason, too, so it would stand to reason that they would be willing to take a look at Henry.

Considering Henry has already proven that he can be a favorite target of a young quarterback thanks to his season with Justin Herbert in 2020, we already know what kind of value he would bring to the Jaguars and their rookie quarterback. It wouldn't make sense for them to sign a tight end to a big deal in four or so years, anyway, so why not take the swing now?

Q: Trade up for Kyle Pitts or nah?

Eh. Kyle Pitts is an elite tight end prospect who looks to be one of the top skill players in the entire draft, but it is rare that a tight end is who unlocks an offense. Perhaps he has the talent to be a Travis Kelce or George Kittle type, but the Jaguars may be better off just staying where they are at and crossing their fingers that he falls to them there.