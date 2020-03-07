JaguarReport Offseason Mailbag: What Are the Priorities in Free Agency and the Draft?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from social media and give our takes on the most pressing questions fans have about their team. From quarterbacks, to free agency, to the NFL Draft, we address it all.

This week we take questions on Yannick Ngakoue, what the Jaguars' focuses will be over the coming months with the draft and free agency upcoming, and more.

Question from @Saduars: Thoughts on the need to give Gardner [Minshew] enough support for his development? vs. loading up the defense? Example, the decision between Becton & Kinlaw?

Personally think this will be a major focus for the Jaguars this offseason. General manager Dave Caldwell has said in the past that it can take several years to build an offense, while a defense can be built quicker. The Jaguars could opt to use this theory to invest heavily in the offensive side of the ball as opposed to defense. Minshew playing well in 2020 is likely the Jaguars' best shot at a winning season, so putting enough talent around him to make that happen would make sense.

Question from @Rateus_Johanson: What changes do we need to see behind the scenes to stop hemorrhaging our key talent? Have they already happened or does more need to be done?

One big change was removing former executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin from his role in the franchise. Coughlin and his old-school practices rubbed a lot of players the wrong way, and his removal mended some things. But at the end of the day, the Jaguars need to reflect on why so many of their stars leave because it is clear now with the Yannick Ngakoue situation that Coughlin wasn't the only issue in the eyes of players. What the issue is has never been stated, but the Jaguars need to discover it and do so quickly.

Question from @_ffenberg: Potential FA targets?

I am going to go with Austin Hooper, Trent Boston, Jimmy Smith, Eric Ebron, and Brian Poole. Obviously don't think the Jaguars land all of these players, but they make sense as possible targets.

Question from @Bingzzzzzzz: Telvin Smith update? Is a return realistic?

The Telvin Smith update is that there still isn't one. It has been almost a year since he walked away from football, and the latest word from Smith came in late January when he said on Instagram that he turned down offers to play in 2019. A return shouldn't be expected.

Question from @jmbagay: If the Jags do replace Yannick Ngakoue, would they go all out for Jadeveon Clowney, go for a cheaper option like Kyle Van Noy, or wait until the draft?

I think they would go for either a cheaper veteran option or draft a player with one of their six picks in the first four rounds. With Josh Allen and Calais Campbell in the fold, the Jaguars have enough experience and production to start at defensive end, meaning they shouldn't be expected to pay top-dollar for one that isn't a homegrown player.

Question from @ChevyJas: Likelihood a Yannick Ngakoue trade happens before FA to free up cap?

I'd say somewhere between 5% and 10%. Free agency begins in less than two weeks and any team that trades for Ngakoue will likely want to try to work out a long-term deal with him in the process, so that could make this drag on a little longer than the free agency period.

Question from @REALSteveHassen: With all the holes we have on defense, how many rookies will we have starting and how many FAs?

Good question. It is hard to know as of now, but the Jaguars could realistically have new starters at linebacker, defensive tackle, cornerback, and even defensive end. The only players who can be guaranteed as starts for next season are Ronnie Harrison, Myles Jack, Josh Allen, and Calais Campbell.

Question from @Thew123: What is the Linebacker situation? End of the season think they had one that started the season playing.

Dave Caldwell said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Jaguars are going to look to upgrade the linebacker position in 2020, whether it be through free agency or the draft. I'd expect Jack, Quincy Williams, Leon Jacobs, and Donald Payne to still be on the roster, but for the Jaguars to make two to three new additions as well.

Question from @BeneZyrkon: If Ngakoue is traded and the Jags get a first-rounder this year, should they use two first-rounders to trade up to second overall and get Chase Young?

In theory, sure. It would be a great move. But would Washington take that deal? Unlikely considering how valuable the second overall pick is. Jacksonville would likely have to try to sweeten that deal to make it a reality.