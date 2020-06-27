JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Stats Show Jaguars’ 2019 Offense Played With Leads at Nearly a League-Low Rate

John Shipley

Throughout the entirety of the 2019 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars simply struggled to generate positive momentum on offense. From poor red zone efficiency to a passing game that regressed as the season advanced, there are more than a few warts to the unit's performance to pick through.

By seasons end, the Jaguars were 26th in points scored per game, 24th in DVOA, 21st in yards per drive, 26th in points per drive and 28th in drive success rate. Simply put, there were few areas the offense, led by former offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, thrived in and could hang their hat on. 

But one of the more concerning stats from the team's 2019 struggles was released on Saturday by Rotoworld's Hayden Winks. Winks used data to reflect which offenses played with a lead the most, as well as which units played from behind more often. 

When it came to playing with a lead, the Jaguars' offense had the third-fewest snaps in the entire NFL with just under 20% of their snaps coming while winning, per Winks. The only teams the Jaguars finished better than in this metric were the Cincinnati Bengals (31) and Washington (32), the teams who picked in the top-two in this year's NFL Draft. 

As for playing snaps with a deficit, the Jaguars had more offensive snaps while trailing than any other team in the NFL last season, per Winks. The Jaguars, who trailed on over 70% of their offensive snaps, were directly ahead of both Cincinnati and Washington, meaning the Jaguars had to fight an uphill battle more often than the two worst teams in the league. 

Considering the issues Jacksonville had with falling behind in the first half and starting games slow offensively, none of this is particularly surprising. Last season, the Jaguars scored just 7.4 points per first half, ranked 31st in the NFL and just barely ahead of the Chicago Bears. 

When a team like the Jaguars fall behind early, it is hard for them to generate wins since the premise of their entire team-building strategy is that of a team who excels with a lead. The pass rush can't get home as often and the run game can't be leaned upon as much when the Jaguars are constantly trailing, but the Jaguars have built their roster to rush the quarterback and run the ball. They simply have not been a team built to come from behind in the past.

"It’s really hard, especially for a young quarterback. When you’re in a known passing situation in the second half, there are not a lot of veteran quarterbacks that are very good," offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said in May when asked about playing from behind."There are obviously the superstars, and they are the superstars. If you have a young quarterback, then you have to play close or with a lead to help him out where he could change the launch pad, where it’s not a five-step drop every time out of the gun, and he’s trying to read the defenses and they’re trying to pick up every blitz known to man and every coverage and they’re disguising it, it’s really hard. 

"But when you throw in the running game, and the play action, and the bootlegs, and the quick game later in the games, I mean it can make a quarterback much more effective, obviously. So, it’s going to be very important for us to stay close, get out to fast starts, so we can utilize our entire playbook, not just a portion of it when you’re behind.”

If the Jaguars are to improve upon last year's 6-10 record and abysmal offensive rankings, they will simply need to put more points on the board at the start of games. The hope in Jacksonville is that Gruden and development from Gardner Minshew II in his second year can be just the fix the offense needs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Stat Puts Jaguars’ DJ Chark in Rare Company as a Downfield Threat

DJ Chark has been one of the most reliable deep threats in the NFL over the last two seasons, a strong omen for the team's offensive future.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Who Is Entering a Now or Never Season?

Which players throughout the AFC South are entering a year in which they have to prove themselves once and for all?

John Shipley

Jaguars Draft Class, UDFA Haul Earn High Marks

Rotoworld has ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars crop of rookies as one of the best rookie groups in the entire NFL thanks to a strong class and UDFA group.

John Shipley

Videos Show Jaguars Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson Continues to Hone Craft During Offseason

The No. 20 overall pick is still making sure to work on his pass-rushing skills as he prepares to take the field for the Jaguars for the first time.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 79 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the top No. 79 in Jaguars history? We take a look at those who have donned the jersey to find the answer!

John Shipley

Sports Illustrated Tabs Brandon Linder as Jaguars Most Underrated Player

SI's Conor Orr has selected who he sees as the most underrated player on each AFC South team, and his selection for the Jaguars is no surprise.

John Shipley

Would This Hypothetical Yannick Ngakoue Trade Make Sense for the Jaguars?

Yannick Ngakoue wants out of Jacksonville, but would any trade that would send him out of town still make sense?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Catching Up With Lightning: A Conversation With Jaguars Legend Jimmy Smith

In a conversation with legendary Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith, we discuss his career, the community and fans in Jacksonville, being inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars and more.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 80 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 80 in the 25-year history of the Jacksonville Jaguars? We take a look here.

John Shipley

Pro Football Hall of Fame Officially Announces Rescheduled Events Due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sports world has continued to reschedule its future and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the latest example.

John Shipley