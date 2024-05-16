Jaguars 2024 Schedule Announced: Prime Time Slate Includes Buffalo, Philadelphia
The 2024 NFL schedule has been released.
Below you can find the Jacksonville Jaguars' entire 2024 schedule, both preseason and regular season. The regular season is set to consist of two London games (one home, one away) and road games on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football against playoff teams.
Without further ado, here is the Jaguars' 2024 schedule.
Preseason Week 1: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Aug. 10.
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: TBD
Preseason Week 2: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date: Aug. 17.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: TBD
Preseason Week 3: @ Atlanta Falcons
Date: Aug. 23
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: TBD
Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins
Date: Sept. 8.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 2: Vs. Cleveland Browns
Date: Sept. 15.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 3: @ Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)
Date: Sept. 23.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Week 4: @ Houston Texans
Date: Sept. 29.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 5: Vs. Indianapolis Colts
Date: Oct. 6.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 6: @ Chicago Bears (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Date: Oct. 13.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network
Week 7: Vs. New England Patriots (Wembley Stadium)
Date: Oct. 20.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network
Week 8: Vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Oct. 27.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night Football)
Date: Nov. 3.
Time: 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Week 10: Vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Nov. 10.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 11: @ Detroit Lions
Date: Nov. 17.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Vs. Houston Texans
Date: Dec. 1.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 14: @ Tennessee Titans
Date: Dec. 8
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 15: Vs. New York Jets
Date: Dec. 15
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 16: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Date: Dec. 22
Time: 4:25 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 17: Vs. Tennessee Titans
Date: Dec. 29.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS.
Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts
Date: TBD
Time: TBD
TV: TBD