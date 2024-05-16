Jaguar Report

Jaguars 2024 Schedule Announced: Prime Time Slate Includes Buffalo, Philadelphia

The Jaguars now know what their 2024 slate looks like.

John Shipley

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts
Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 NFL schedule has been released.

Below you can find the Jacksonville Jaguars' entire 2024 schedule, both preseason and regular season. The regular season is set to consist of two London games (one home, one away) and road games on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football against playoff teams.

Without further ado, here is the Jaguars' 2024 schedule.

Preseason Week 1: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Aug. 10.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TBD

Preseason Week 2: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Aug. 17.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: TBD

Preseason Week 3: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Aug. 23

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TBD

Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Sept. 8.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 2: Vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sept. 15.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 3: @ Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

Date: Sept. 23.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Week 4: @ Houston Texans

Date: Sept. 29.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 5: Vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Oct. 6.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 6: @ Chicago Bears (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Date: Oct. 13.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network

Week 7: Vs. New England Patriots (Wembley Stadium)

Date: Oct. 20.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network

Week 8: Vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Oct. 27.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night Football)

Date: Nov. 3.

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Week 10: Vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Nov. 10.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 11: @ Detroit Lions

Date: Nov. 17.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Vs. Houston Texans

Date: Dec. 1.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 14: @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Dec. 8

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 15: Vs. New York Jets

Date: Dec. 15

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 16: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Dec. 22

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 17: Vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Dec. 29.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS.

Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Published |Modified
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.