Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Trevor Lawrence Answers Yet Another Test in Crucial Victory

Trevor Lawrence continues to get better and better.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller became the first player in franchise history with 300 passing yards, multiple passing touchdowns (3), and a rushing touchdown in a single game, and continues to take excellent care of the football.

It was a career performance for Lawrence and came at the perfect time. Battling a foot injury and with little support from the run game, Lawrence proved that his development as a passer only continues to grow.

With Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans, Lawrence emerged as a hero, keeping the Jaguars' playoff hopes alive and showing teammates and fans alike that no stage is too big for the young signal caller. Simply put, Lawrence is the right leader for this young team. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson believes that with today’s performance, all questions about Lawrence’s ability to succeed at the next level have been answered.

“Other than winning a Super Bowl? I’ll tell you this,” Pederson said. “He’s been able to handle everything. And now he’s battling the injury this week and put the team sort of on his back like he did again today just shows the type of player and person that he is and how tough he is.

"He’s the right leader for us. And, we’re excited to have him as our quarterback. And he can only get better, you know, and that’s the, I think, that’s the one thing that I’m most encouraged about is just how much more we can pour into him as he leads this team.”

Lawrence again showed his ability to lead in a game with substantial personal success. Despite having a career day, the importance of the team’s victory was more satisfying.

“It just shows what this team is made of and the direction we are headed,” Lawrence said. “I think that’s huge and to get some momentum back this last stretch at the end of the season. Obviously, these games are huge if we want to give ourselves a shot at the postseason and you can’t win five of them if you don’t win one, as I said after that Ravens game.

So same mindset, we still believe everything is in front of us and this was a great start, great momentum but going back to a big win over Baltimore a few weeks ago and we didn’t play well last week, so how do we take this momentum and use it to fuel us? Have a great week of practice again. I thought we attacked every day in practice, guys were really locked in and you can tell our preparation was really good this week. We have got to do that every week and I think that is where this team is growing and starting to stack more games like this. It is just fun to be a part of.”

Individual success combined with a team-first mentality is the makings of a franchise quarterback. For the Jaguars, Lawrence has proved time and time again that he is a leader amongst men, and one that’s on-field contributions require opposing defenses to tread lightly.

As for the remainder of the 2022-2023 campaign, Lawrence and the Jags will look to keep their playoff ambitions alive with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.