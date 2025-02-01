Jaguars 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Post-Senior Bowl
The Reese’s Senior Bowl was an important week in the NFL Draft process as it gave teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars an opportunity to get a closer look at potential future selections this year.
Jacksonville will be set for another critical step next month in Indianapolis as more hints about their free agency plans and who they could be targeting in April’s draft arise. This will be an important first draft for head coach Liam Coen and what or who should fit with his team.
So, what do we see the Jaguars doing following this week’s Senior Bowl? We break it down using the Mock Draft Database simulator.
Round 1, No. 5: Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter
This would be a dream selection for the Jaguars, who desperately need another playmaker on either side of the ball. The biggest question around selecting Hunter is where he should play at the next level. He has a high ceiling at both cornerback and wide receiver, and it would not surprise anyone if he had success at either position. He is arguably the best player in the draft and Jacksonville should try and play him on both sides of the ball before narrowing him at a specific position.
Round 2, No. 36: Ohio State IDL Tyliek Williams
The Jaguars have a couple of impressive second-year defensive linemen in Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson. Adding to that room along with veteran Airk Armstead would be ideal for a defense that was constantly gashed in the run game and failed to generate consistent pressure. Williams presents a skill set of explosiveness, short-area quickness, and active hands at the point of attack that make him hard to block one-on-one. The former Ohio State standout should be a quality run defender and immediate contributor from the word go.
Round 3, No. 70: NDSU IOL Grey Zabel
One of the standout offensive lineman from the Senior Bowl, Zabel made himself some money this week. He was outstanding at both guard and center and provides the interior versatility the Jaguars are lacking at the moment, especially if Brandon Scherff were to test the open market. Zabel provides good flexibility and movement skills along with flashy hands at the point of attack and an adequate anchor to stonewall opposing rushers.
Round 3, No. 88: Texas S Andrew Mukuba
With Andre Cisco expected to test free agency, the Jaguars will be searching for their centerfielder this offseason. Mukuba would be a great Day 2 selection and provide versatility on the backend. The former Clemson and Texas standout is a great athlete with good transitions in coverage. He can play nickel, split, robber, or single-high in any defensive scheme while adding in quality ball skills and tracking ability.
Round 4, No. 106: UNLV WR Ricky White
One thing Jaguars fans should expect this upcoming season is an explosive offense led by prolific playmaker Brian Thomas Jr. Adding White to the fold would give quarterback Trevor Lawrence another speedy receiver. The UNLV standout is hard to bring down in run-after catch situations and he flashed this at the East-West Shrine Bowl last weekend. At worst, White gives Jacksonville a solid depth piece to their wide receiver room.
Round 4, No. 125: Oregon LB Jeffery Bassa
Jacksonville should continue to add depth to their LB room and it wouldn’t be surprising if Bassa found himself in a bigger role by the end of the season. He provides value in coverage due to his range and athleticism while bringing a physical demeanor to the run game. Bassa has the skill set to be a developmental starter in the NFL.
Round 5, No. 143: Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce
It’s encouraging to see the growth from tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison in their final starts of the season. However, depth and overall competition is needed on the edges. Pierce is a massive offensive tackle at a whopping 6-foot-7, 342 pounds with 36 ⅝” arms that are worth the Day 3 selection. The former Rutgers standout would be a nice developmental piece up front.
Round 6, No. 184: UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
It’s highly unlikely that Oladejo falls this far in the NFL Draft after the week he had at the Senior Bowl. He is an explosive pass rusher with a growing, yet intriguing pass rush skill set to be a true designated rusher. Oladejo is unlikely to start over Travon Walker or Josh Hines-Allen but would instead give Jacksonville quality depth at edge rusher.
Round 6, No. 196: Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish
Parrish is another player that is unlikely to be selected this low but in this case, this is a potential starting perimeter cornerback at the next level. The former Wildcats standout is an undersized defender but plays with a competitive fire at the line of scrimmage in press-man. In this case, he brings developmental depth with starting potential opposite of Tyson Campbell.
Round 7, No. 223: Michigan RB Kalel Mullings
Adding another running back to the room isn’t the worst idea, especially when Travis Etienne’s future remains murky at the moment. Tank Bigsby is the future at RB and adding a physical tailback like Mullings would add an important element to Coen’s offense in the coming seasons.
