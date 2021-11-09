Jaguars 9, Bills 6: 5 Observations on Jacksonville's Defensive Showcase

What did we see in the Jaguars' win over the Bills? Ranging from the offensive's struggles to the defensive dominance, we take a look at the Jaguars' massive upset win and break down what it means moving forward.

Somehow, someway, the Jacksonville Jaguars did it. Despite facing stiff odds and having few believers outside of the confines of their own stadium, the Jaguars met the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and offered up a 9-6 beatdown of one of the AFC's best squads, improving the Jaguars' record to 2-6.

The win over the Bills was fueled by the defense and had its fair share of drama thanks to Trevor Lawrence's brief absence following an ankle injury. To break down everything we saw, here are our five observations and what it means moving forward.

That was the best defensive performance put forth by the Jaguars in several seasons, and it started with the game plan

It is hard for me to think of any defensive performance by the Jaguars in my three years on the beat that quite comes close to what we saw on the field on Sunday. There is only one off the top of my head that comes close (Jacksonville's 20-7 Thursday Night Football win over the Titans in Week 3, 2019), but none compare. The Jaguars gave up two scoring drives but had terrific red-zone defense and otherwise punished the Bills every single time they crossed the 50-yard line.

And after giving defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and his staff plenty of flak for Week 8, it is only right to give them credit for Week 9. The Jaguars' had the perfect game plan for Buffalo's spread offense, using more nickel and dime looks and increasing the number of blitzes from the secondary without leaving the linebackers in no man's land. The Jaguars shifted to more of a zone strategy against Buffalo and deployed two-high safety looks at their highest rate all season. It was a master class from Cullen, whose pressure looks and third-down calls frequently got the best of Buffalo's offense.

The Jaguars currently rank No. 6 in defensive EPA/Play Allowed for Week 9 (No. 2 in Rush EPA/Play Allowed), which is the best since the Jaguars' defense ranked 17th in Week 7 against the Dolphins. It is also the first time the Jaguars have prevented a team from scoring since the Jaguars pitched a 6-0 shutout against the Colts in Week 13, 2018.

The Jaguars simply never looked like their defense was in danger of losing the game on Sunday, with the Bills' entire offensive success relying on a few Josh Allen scrambles and explosive passes to Stefon Diggs. Otherwise, the Jaguars' pass-rush hounded Allen while the back-end of the defense largely played mistake-free football. After the Jaguars allowed two field goal drives to start the game, here is how the rest of the Bills' possession ended: punt, punt, interception, interception, punt, fumble, and turnover on downs.

The Jaguars had several individual performances on defense that drove this performance, but Cullen deserves his flowers as well.

Why no long-term conclusions can be drawn from this game about the Jaguars' passing game

Make no mistake about it: the Jaguars didn't get good play from their offense during the second-half. Their longest drive of the second-half went 34 yards and all they mustered was one field goal and one other drive that resulted in a failed field goal attempt. In the first-half, the Jaguars turned three red-zone trips into two field goals and a Carlos Hyde fumble. Trevor Lawrence was especially rough down the stretch, missing third-down throws to Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones in the final quarter that would have helped put Buffalo away sooner.

But, context is important. The Jaguars also had four drops, three of which came with Lawrence on the field. And for all of the handwringing about Lawrence's middling statistical performance, which over the second-half was below-average, I am struggling to understand why there should be any concerns. Lawrence was 11-of-15 in the first-half before his ankle injury and led the Jaguars on two scoring drives in three chances, leading the Jaguars to all of their first-half points. Those drives consisted of 10 and 12 plays and saw Lawrence pick up multiple first-downs, with Lawrence elevating the talent around him against an elite defense.

The second-half was bad, however, and Lawrence's late misses seemingly have caught some traction as his rookie numbers continue to look pedestrian. But that simply doesn't make much sense to me considering Lawrence's ankle injury clearly affected him throughout the final two quarters, while the Jaguars themselves called a conservative game due to their defensive performance and the state of Lawrence. And the fact the Jaguars were down three starting offensive linemen and their best offensive player in James Robinson can't be ignored, especially against the NFL's best defense.

Lawrence has to put up better numbers for the Jaguars to consistently win games, but Sunday's performance was a tale of two halves due to his injury, and drawing any other conclusions from it is misguided at best and willfully ignorant at worst.

James Robinson's value has become that much more emphasized

The Jaguars can not enter 2022 with the same mindset as 2021 at running back. They can not think that James Robinson isn't one of their best players, because Sunday proved he is the spark the offense needs to even keep a flicker of hope alive on most drives. The Jaguars have emphasized their trust and confidence in Carlos Hyde all season, but Hyde simply isn't the same explosive and reliable back that Robinson is. Robinson is able to create yards when things break down, something the Jaguars' run game relies on while they have multiple offensive linemen out. But Hyde isn't a creator like Robinson -- most aren't.

The Jaguars likely know inside their own walls how important Robinson is, but Sunday drove the point home. Hyde's ineffectiveness as a pass-catcher made this even more clear, with Hyde dropping one perfectly placed 20-yard pass from Lawrence at the end of the third-quarter. The Jaguars are unable to consistently pick up first downs without Robinson's ability to create yards, and they are unable to turn red-zone possessions into touchdowns instead of field goals for the same reason.

Sunday's win saw Urban Meyer make one terrific decision and one questionable move

Urban Meyer deserves a lot of credit for Sunday's game. He managed it well for the most part and his team came to play, looking like the more prepared and well-coached team compared to Sean McDermott's squad. But within the game, there are two decisions that stand out to me that are worth considering moving forward.

The first was on 4th-and-1 on Buffalo's 11-yard line with 13:29 left. With the Jaguars facing a chance to either kick a short field goal to go up 9-6 with a lot of ball game left or go for one yard with an injured quarterback and struggling offense, Meyer made an aggressive call and kept the Jaguars on the field. And for the first time on fourth-and-short all season, the Jaguars didn't get too cute, instead asking Lawrence to quarterback sneak for the first down.

It was just one yard -- and the drive still ended in only three points -- but the aggressive call gave the Jaguars a greater chance to score a touchdown and put the Bills away. One touchdown would have put the Bills down for good, and Meyer operated under that correct logic despite the game script likely saying otherwise.

With that said, I struggled to understand why Meyer challenged a Stefon Diggs 28-yard catch late in the fourth quarter. There was a real chance the Bills could have either tied or taken the lead on that drive, so the Jaguars badly needed to conserve timeouts. Despite this, Meyer wasted a timeout on a clear catch that wouldn't have done much to swing things even in the event it was overruled. Meyer has to get better at challenging, especially in the second-half.

Upsetting Buffalo at home was a win the organization and fan base each needed -- to deliver on it is a change from the past

Beating the Miami Dolphins in London in Week 7 was obviously a high point of the Jaguars' season up to this point. It is both the only other game the Jaguars won in their first eight attempts and it was the Jaguars' first win since Week 1, 2020, snapping a 20-game losing streak. For the locker room and coaching staff, that last-second win was getting a massive weight off their shoulders. For the Jaguars' base, that 9:30 a.m. kickoff meant the first happy Sunday in 13 months.

But beating Buffalo at TIAA Bank Field just feels so much more monumental in comparison, both for the Jaguars as a franchise and for the Jaguars' support base. Winning in London to snap a losing streak was big, but to win in front of Jacksonville fans simply meant more. And to have that win come against one of the crown jewels of the AFC as opposed to a fellow bottom-feeder says even more.

"I want to thank our crowd, they were fantastic. I know Buffalo travels very well, but the vision that I have, Shad has, and there's a lot of reasons why our guys play so hard, and number one is the city of Jacksonville and then also our owner. Just to see that locker room and to see our stadium, even though Buffalo -- give credit, Buffalo is a great organization, great players, and to travel like that, but I really appreciate our fans pumping the team up," Urban Meyer said after the game.

"I pulled the headset off a couple times on those 3rd downs, and they were great. Our fans were great."

The Jaguars' base deserved a win in front of their own eyes, on their own turf. They have endured year after year of bad football, especially at TIAA Bank Field, so to see the team win their first game there in over a year was a win the Jaguars' base, community, and organization didn't just deserve, it was one they needed. The Jaguars have let their fair share of home games get away from them over the last two seasons, so to finally secure a team win -- and doing it against a top team -- in front of the home crowd is worth remembering.