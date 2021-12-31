Jaguars Activate 7 Players From COVID-19 List, Including Josh Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars still have over a dozen players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list entering the Week 17 weekend, but the team received some welcome news on Friday as a number of players were activated off the list and to the active roster.

The Jaguars activated seven players off the list on Friday, with six of those players being eligible to play on Sunday.

DE/OLB Josh Allen

TE Luke Farrell

LB Myles Jack

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

LB Damien Wilson

RB Travis Etienne (returns to the injured reserve list)

Each of these players outside of Etienne is now eligible to play on Sunday vs. the New England Patriots as the 2-13 Jaguars attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak and build positive momentum.

Allen, Shenault, Smith, and Jack all missed the Jaguars' Week 16 26-21 loss to the New York Jets due to COVID-19 protocols, but the Jaguars will now have to watch as their roster adjusts over the next two days as the NFL implements new protocols.

“The Tuesday guys that are eligible to play on Sunday – first of all, they have to pass all the protocols to get [cleared]. If they do, we do have a plane ready for them to fly out early on Sunday morning," Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Friday.

"Damien [Wilson] was one of those guys, but he is already back. He already had the negative test that he needs. He won’t have to be on that [Sunday morning] plane. We just have to have it on standby to get those guys there if we need to.”

Bevell said on Friday there hasn't been any communication about about moving the date or time of Sunday's game. Instead, the game is still slated to be played at 1 p.m. as the Jaguars wait and see just how many players they will have available to them and which players won't be ready to play.

Among the most important aspects of this situation is the Jaguars' offensive line. The Jaguars have two offensive lineman on injured reserve in A.J. Cann and Will Richardson, while Andrew Norwell, Ben Bartch, Cam Robinson, and Brandon Linder -- all starters -- are still on the COVID-19 list.

Bevell said Friday there is no consideration to the Jaguars sitting rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the midst of the team's shuffling of offensive lineman.

"We have until tomorrow at 4 p.m. to get those guys activated if they are going to be able to come up. Really, they are still day-to-day, so we are going to take it all the way to the end with those guys," Bevell said.