Jaguars Activate Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off the Reserve/COVID-19 List

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicker carousel is coming back around for another ride. A day after Aldrick Rosas returned for his first game action since Week 4 (injury and suspension) the Jags activated kicker Chase McLaughlin from the club’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It is the eighth move at the position around the six kickers the club has used thus far this season. 

McLaughlin was the sixth kicker of the season but most consistent. He played in the Week 10 game versus the Green Bay Packers and Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. McLaughlin was brought in as the Jags attempted to find some sort of dependability while primary starter Josh Lambo spends the remainder of the season on IR with a hip injury.

McLaughlin has gone 3-3 on field goals—including a long from 52-yards out—and 2-2 on point-after attempts. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on November 24.

The journeyman kicker who also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers in his rookie year is 21-26 in his 13 game career, and 4-4 from 50 yards or more out. He is a perfect 28-28 on extra points.

Following McLaughlin’s performance at Green Bay, during which he kicked the 52-yarder and another chip shot, Head Coach Doug Marrone said, “I didn’t know how Chase [McLaughlin] was going to do. I think he deserves something for coming in there and really feeling good about, ‘Hey, let’s go kick this 52-yarder, I believe in you’ and then after that you just feel like he’s going to go out there and do anything.”

There was no news about how the activation affects Rosas’ status with the team. The former New York Giant has gone 6-8 on field goals and 2-2 on PAT’s with the Jags in his two-game appearances. Given the Jags' inability to keep a healthy kicker on the roster this season, a steady diet and rotation of Rosas and McLaughlin on the active roster is feasible.

In addition to activating McLaughlin, the club also placed wide receiver Trey Quinn on the practice squad/injured list. The third-year receiver had been activated off of the club’s practice squad for Sunday’s match against the Cleveland Browns. He made one appearance, in the first quarter, on a punt return. He returned the punt for six yards before being tackled and leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars (1-10) next travel north to take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. 

