Jaguars Activate Key Veteran Off PUP List
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense just got a big boost.
The Jaguars officially activated veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead off the PUP list on Tuesday, meaning the veteran is now able to complete his first full practice with the Jaguars.
Armstead, who signed with the Jaguars in March, could return to practice just in time for joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Armstead is expected to start at defensive tackle alongside DaVon Hamilton in new coordinator Ryan Nielsen's scheme.
Armstead was placed on the Active/PUP list a few days before training camp opened, a result of him rehabbing from meniscus surgery this offseason. Armstead suffered the meniscus injury during the 2023 season but played through it during the playoffs and Super Bowl.
"He’s played a ton of football—veteran player. I don’t have a lot of concern with it. I want to make sure guys like that—we brought them here to help us, but at the same time we’ve got make sure they’re healthy before we put them on the field," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on July 24.
"He knows what it takes. I’ve seen him during OTAs, I’ve seen him even while he was here during our little three days with the rookies and just how he’s kind of another coach right now on the field until he gets ready to go. That’s invaluable—that’s gold out there on the field. I’m not concerned right now, this early that he’s not out there. I just want to make sure that when he’s out there he’s 100 percent.”
Armstead, who was drafted in the first round by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in San Francisco in 2015, has spent the last nine seasons with the 49ers.
Armstead only appeared in 12 regular season games last year due to injuries, though he still finished with five sacks and nearly 60 pressures.
In nine seasons, Armstead started 97 games and appeared in 116, recording 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 quarterback hits.