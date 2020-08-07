JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Activate Michael Walker, Charles Jones From Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have steadily been activating players to the active roster from the newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and this continued on Friday morning as the team announced two more players had come off of the list.

Second-year wide receiver Michael Walker and second-year tight end Charles Jones, who each joined the Jaguars last season as undrafted rookie free agents, were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, giving the Jaguars just three players on the list after having eight players on it at the start of the week. 

Walker and Jones were among the group of five second-year players added to the list on Sunday evening, a group that included starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Minshew and safety Andrew Wingard have also been activated off of the list, though running back Ryquell Armstead remains on the list.

The members of Jacksonville's roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is as follows:

RB Ryquell Armstead

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19," the Jaguars said in a statement on Sunday to provide clarity about the new list.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness. However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information."

The Jaguars now have 86 players on the active roster. The four who are not on the roster are the three who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is on the Reserve/Franchise list. Ngakpue has not yet signed the franchise tag tender the Jaguars placed on him in March.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Expectations for Jawaan Taylor Remain High Within Jaguars' Locker Room

Jawaan Taylor had an impressive rookie season and is looking to take an even bigger jump in year two. In the eyes of some of his teammates, he is already well on his way.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Rashaan Melvin To Opt Out of 2020 Season

Rashaan Melvin informed the Jaguars of the decision on Thursday.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Even Without Al Woods, the Jaguars' Goal of Stopping the Run Hasn't Changed

Jacksonville knows it will need to improve its run defense if it is to generate more wins in 2020, but the task is a bit tougher without Al Woods.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Observations on the State of the Jaguars' Defense Following 3 Opt Outs

With Al Woods, Lerentee McCray and Rashaan Melvin all no longer set to play for the Jaguars in 2020, what has changed about the Jaguars' defense?

John Shipley

Forced Training Camp Changes Could Adjust Jaguars' Future Plans

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had to adapt to changes in the training camp schedule due to COVID-19...and found a better result in the process.

KassidyHill

Gardner Minshew on Jaguars’ TE Group: ‘I Think It Is a Deep Room’

With multiple additions at tight end this offseason, the Jaguars are hoping to get some production out of a group that finally has some depth.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Brandon Linder Opines on the Prospects of Wearing Shield Helmets

The potential of players donning shield helmets this season has been a hot topic among players, and Brandon Linder gave his take on the subject on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Early Reviews From Gardner Minshew on Jay Gruden's Offense Remain Positive

Gardner Minshew has settled into Jay Gruden's offense just fine so far, according to the signal-caller himself.

John Shipley

by

Signman

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 39 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 39 in Jaguars history? We break it down here, with most consideration given to a recent free safety.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Offensive Line Putting Increased Focus on Penalties

The Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line held some of the most penalized in their position last season.

KassidyHill