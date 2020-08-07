Jaguars Activate Michael Walker, Charles Jones From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have steadily been activating players to the active roster from the newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and this continued on Friday morning as the team announced two more players had come off of the list.

Second-year wide receiver Michael Walker and second-year tight end Charles Jones, who each joined the Jaguars last season as undrafted rookie free agents, were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, giving the Jaguars just three players on the list after having eight players on it at the start of the week.

Walker and Jones were among the group of five second-year players added to the list on Sunday evening, a group that included starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Minshew and safety Andrew Wingard have also been activated off of the list, though running back Ryquell Armstead remains on the list.

The members of Jacksonville's roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is as follows:

RB Ryquell Armstead

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19," the Jaguars said in a statement on Sunday to provide clarity about the new list.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness. However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information."

The Jaguars now have 86 players on the active roster. The four who are not on the roster are the three who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is on the Reserve/Franchise list. Ngakpue has not yet signed the franchise tag tender the Jaguars placed on him in March.