Jaguars Activate Parry Nickerson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated another player from the newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Jaguars announced third-round cornerback Parry Nickerson, who was placed on the list last Thursday, is now on the active roster and no longer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This comes one day after the Jaguars activated starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II and safety Andrew Wingard from the list to the active roster.

The Jaguars, who have placed 12 players on the list since the start of last week, now have five players on the list. Nickerson is the third cornerback to be activated from the team's list, following rookie cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Luq Barcoo.

RB Ryquell Armstead

TE Charles Jones

WR Michael Walker

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19," the Jaguars said in a statement on Sunday to provide clarity about the new list.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness. However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information."

The Jaguars now have 84 players on the active roster. The six who are not on the roster are the five who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is on the Reserve/Franchise list. Ngakpue has not yet signed the franchise tag tender the Jaguars placed on him in March.