JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Activate Parry Nickerson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated another player from the newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster, the team announced on Wednesday. 

The Jaguars announced third-round cornerback Parry Nickerson, who was placed on the list last Thursday, is now on the active roster and no longer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This comes one day after the Jaguars activated starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II and safety Andrew Wingard from the list to the active roster. 

The Jaguars, who have placed 12 players on the list since the start of last week, now have five players on the list. Nickerson is the third cornerback to be activated from the team's list, following rookie cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Luq Barcoo.

RB Ryquell Armstead

TE Charles Jones

WR Michael Walker

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19," the Jaguars said in a statement on Sunday to provide clarity about the new list.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness. However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information."

The Jaguars now have 84 players on the active roster. The six who are not on the roster are the five who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is on the Reserve/Franchise list. Ngakpue has not yet signed the franchise tag tender the Jaguars placed on him in March. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Breaks Downs Rookie Additions at Wide Receiver

Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson give Gardner Minshew two more big, athletic and versatile weapons outside, something he is clearly in favor of.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 40 and the Impact of Tommy Bohanon

The best No. 40 in Jaguars history is the last Jaguars fullback to have ever scored in the postseason.

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew on Not Contracting COVID-19, "Brutal" Quarantine and Leading Jaguars During a Pandemic

The Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback was placed on the teams COVID-19 list on Sunday before being activated back to the roster on Tuesday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Optimistic About Progress of TE James O'Shaughnessy

James O'Shaughnessy suffered an ACL injury in Week 5 last year, but head coach Doug Marrone seems to feel good about his recovery process thus far.

John Shipley

Jaguars CB D.J. Hayden Removed From Active/Physically Unable to Perform List

One of Jacksonville's top defensive players is now back on the active roster.

John Shipley

Jaguars Activate Starting QB Gardner Minshew II From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jaguars activated two players from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list early Tuesday morning, including QB Gardner Minshew II.

John Shipley

5 Options for the Jaguars to Replace Al Woods in 2020

With Al Woods opting out of the 2020 season, what options -- internal and external -- do the Jaguars have to replace him?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Reflects On Jaguars Updated COVID-19 List Numbers and What It Means For 2020 Season

As of Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have placed 12 players on the Reserve/COVID list since July 27. Seven are still waiting to be moved off of the list.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 41 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 41 in Jaguars history? One current Jaguar lands on the list, but he doesn't quite take the top spot yet.

John Shipley

Jaguars Given Odds to Sign Former Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

BetOnline has given the Jaguars odds to sign former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, but that seems like more than a long-shot at this point.

John Shipley